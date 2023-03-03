It seems like yesterday, Beaver Dam Deputy Fire Chief Lee Smith said. However, in reality this Sunday, March 5, marks the fifth anniversary of the accidental explosion at Village Glen.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said that he does not believe there will ever be an answer to why Ben Morrow was making triacetone triperoxide, which is a white crystal powder called the "Mother of Satan" by terrorist groups like Al Qaeda, in his apartment. Morrow had a dangerous history of working with chemicals in that apartment and threw the lives around him into chaos five years ago.

A chemical explosion in the early afternoon of March 5, 2018, claimed Morrow’s life and forced the evacuation of his building and several buildings nearby, as well as the fiery destruction of the structure that housed the bombed-out unit days later.

“You remember it like it was yesterday,” Smith said. “From the time of the call, to everything that went down, to the very end and then dealing with the residents after everything was taken care of, and even today you remember the residences and how they were affected by it and how it affected our members who were up there.”

An unusual call in the middle of the day

Smith said that the first assumption was that it was a meth lab because they knew that everything was electrical in the building so it could not be gas or propane issue.

Kreuziger said the first 10 minutes was overwhelming to them as they tried to find out what had caused the explosion.

“It was just bizarre, it was different,” Kreuziger. “I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

“The first part you worry about is making sure everyone is safe so we started evacuating people,” Kreuziger said.

Beaver Dam Fire Department Captain John Jatczak was going through with a meter to test for gas when they found the material that Morrow was using to make bombs.

Retired Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel, Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger and Beaver Dam Police Department Lt. Terrence Gephardt, who has since retired, worked in the command post with the FBI, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Smith said it was from one of those meetings that they were told what to do.

It was a great help to have all the experts on hand. However, from those meetings they learned that that a similar explosion had only happened once before in the United States and that was at a house and not at an apartment building.

“The first initial thought was how to get rid of that,” Kreuziger said of the triacetone triperoxide.

Work begins to remove explosive material

“When the plan was made the date from the original explosion, the decision was to do an implosion,” Smith said. “There was some thought there were still some bomb materials in the oven itself. The decision was made to do a contained explosion to the apartment itself.”

There were tiny explosions during the implosion and the command post decided to burn the building down, Smith said.

“There was a lot of planning put in place,” Smith said. There were 27 departments, 32 pieces of equipment and 132 personnel there that day. There were three ladder trucks, 12 engines, 13 tenders, nine chiefs, two incident safety officers and three drones used.

“They had to get that fire to a certain temperature to make sure all the material left from the bomb or possible bombs was destroyed,” Smith said.

“It was so explosive and so volatile and so unpredictable,” Kreuziger said. “You didn’t know what you were dealing with. That was the scary part. If this was that volatile, what could really happen?”

The hardest part of everything was telling people that they would have to leave their own property, Kreuziger said. A few were able to choose some special items from their apartments and the FBI went in and retrieved the objects.

The fire was as controlled as much as it could be, Kreuziger said.

“In the end no one was hurt, the building came down and we were able to protect all the buildings around it,” Kreuziger said.

Moving on after the fire

The apartment has since been rebuilt and only two people who lived in the building at the time remain there.

Kathy Hagen lived in the apartment building and said she has benefited with therapy since the incident. Her daughter, who was with her in the apartment that day, had struggled without it but with Kathy’s advice received therapy herself.

“All my stuff is going to be five years old now,” Hagen said. “I moved up here with a rocking chair someone gave me and my mattresses from Verlo.”

Hagen said she remembered one day when she went to the post office and a man came in carrying a bag, and she felt she was overly concerned about the man. She knew it was because of the explosion.

“All we wanted was our old familiar,” Hagen said. “When you bought things, it didn’t seem like my stuff. It seemed I was living somewhere else.”

However, she knows that she had to lose her things in order to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Every day you have to think, I have no idea what will happen at the end of the day, so be thankful and grateful through it all,” Hagen said. "That morning of the fifth I had no idea that my life would be changed forever."