Beaver Dam road construction gets underway

Road construction season is about to begin.

Todd Janssen, Beaver Dam’s director of engineering, announced last week that the city’s street reconditioning program for 2022 is expected to start today, but is dependent on weather conditions.

Top on the list of projects is the delayed reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street north to Park Avenue/Front Street.

In 2020, reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street south to the city limits was completed at a cost of $3.7 million. The downtown section of South Spring was planned for 2021, but was delayed to this year when bids came in approximately $1 million higher than initial projections of $1.2 million.

The project will include removal and replacement of the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The project area will be closed to through traffic during the construction, which should be completed by Oct. 31.

Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst said it is everyone’s hope that the timeline will be reduced significantly.

“The businesses are very concerned,” she said. “We are in the process of coming up with incentives for customers to be rewarded for shopping on Spring Street while it’s shut down.”

The city has purchased signage to make it clear that businesses are open during construction. Motor vehicle traffic will be diverted and people should be prepared to enter businesses via the tower parking lot.

Propst said both the city and the chamber are planning frequent social media posts throughout the construction.

“We are going to consistently remind people that even though it may require a bit more effort than usual while the street's under construction, these are mostly small businesses here that need customers to survive,” she said.

The chamber’s popular Taste of Wisconsin event will go on as scheduled June 18, but will be moved from South Spring Street to the tower parking lot, with access from Center Street across the foot bridge.

Road construction on Haskell Street, between West Street and Madison Street, is also set to start this week.

Crews will remove and replace the existing pavement structure, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalk, sanitary sewer, water main, and storm sewer. The project area will be closed to through traffic during the construction, which is expected to be completed by June 30.

Access to Cotton Mill and Tahoe Parks can be made via alternate routes. Those who plan on attending the Beaverland Must-Skis' shows or Jam by the Dam on June 24 should follow the detour. Construction should be wrapped up before the city’s Best Dam Fest on July 8-10.

At the Feb. 21 Beaver Dam Common Council meeting, Janssen said rising prices and labor shortages are driving up costs across the board.

Reconstruction bids of Haskell Street were at $559,000 which is more than $100,000 over the projected $450,000.

The bulk of 2022’s Capital Improvement Plans, about $4.6 million, is for street projects. Other large projects planned include East Davis Street between South Spring Street and South University Avenue; West Third Street between West and LaCrosse streets; and Walnut Street from McKinley Street to the cul-de-sac.

