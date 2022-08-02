Beaver Dam road projects and pool demo contracts awarded

Low bidders were picked recently by the Beaver Dam City Council to take on the task of several upcoming projects.

Three bids were received with the City Engineering Department for the 2022 street reconditioning program. Kartechner Brothers of Waupun will be paid approximately $587,000 to complete the work, with funds coming from the department’s Capital Improvements Program account.

The 2022 street maintenance program drew two bids. The contract was awarded to Farner Asphalt Sealers of Waunakee for roughly $180,000. Funds will also come from the Engineering Department’s CIP.

Beaver Dam unveils Swan Park Splash Pad designs An aquatic transformation set to begin in Beaver Dam's Swan Park.

And Interstate Sawing and Demolition of West Bend has been tabbed to demolish the wading pool in Swan City Park. Five bids were received for the demo work, with Interstate’s bid of $96,400 being the lowest. Funds will come from the Park’s Department CIP.

The wading pool, which was built in 1973 to replace an original lagoon pond, is used by children ages 8 and younger. The facility is in its final weeks of operation and will be replaced by a splash pad next year. The planned splash pad’s footprint is just a bit larger than that of the current pool.

The council approved $700,000 for the splash pad in 2021 and allotted another $700,000 in the city’s 2022 budget. The city received an $855,000 grant to help cover the planned splash pad, as well.