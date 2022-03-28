Beaver Dam road projects set to begin, Walnut Street to get sidewalks

Ptaschinski Construction was awarded contracts for two street reconstruction projects at the Beaver Dam City Council meeting last week.

The firm was the low bidder on both projects.

West Third Street, between LaCrosse and West streets, will be getting a complete overhaul. The $1.3 million reconstruction will include replacement of sanitary sewer, water, storm sewer, curb and gutter, driveway, sidewalk and pavement structure.

Project funding comes from the Stormwater, Wastewater and Water Utility Capital Improvements Program, as well as money from tax increment finance district 9. Anticipated special assessments to the abutting property owners include non-compliant sidewalk squares, driveway aprons, engineering and any private side non-compliant sewer and water laterals.

The portion of Walnut Street that runs east of McKinley Street will be reconstructed this spring to include replacement of the pavement structure, storm sewer and driveway aprons. Beaver Dam Utilities determined that the sanitary sewer and water utilities don’t need replacement at this time.

The $393,000 project also includes the addition of curb and gutter, sidewalks and street lighting. Walnut Street ends with a cul-de-sac, prompting residents to debate with the city over the need for sidewalks.

A petition from property owners in the project corridor requesting that the street only be re-surfaced was reviewed at the Dec. 20 Operations Committee meeting.

At that time, Director of Engineering Todd Janssen noted the current city Street Maintenance Guidelines manual states that when a street is reconstructed, curb and gutter and sidewalk are added where none currently exist. He said the residents also cited several drainage issues and pedestrian safety concerns in the corridor which staff feels further justifies the addition of curb and gutter and sidewalk.

Following January’s public information meeting for the Walnut Street reconstruction project, the Operations Committee approved for Janssen to revise design to narrow street terrace widths to 6 feet on each side of roadway. All other design elements remain unchanged.

Project funding comes from the city’s utility Capital Improvements Program. Special assessments to the abutting property owners are anticipated for curb and gutter, sidewalks, driveway aprons, street lighting and engineering.

The road construction for Walnut Street, between McKinley Street and its east cul-de-sac, is anticipated to begin by April 4, depending on weather conditions. Access to the project area will be limited during construction hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday) but will be maintained to the greatest extent possible during off hours. Construction is anticipated to be completed in July.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.