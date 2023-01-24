Beaver Dam’s Cabin Fever Fest is Saturday

It’s time to celebrate winter in Beaver Dam this Saturday with the return of Beaver Dam’s Cabin Fever Fest.
This is the 14th year of the celebration and activities will happen at Tahoe Park, Crystal Lake Beach and around town, Beaver Dam Recreation Supervisor Joan Hohenstein said.
“Skating and sledding are always the highlights for the kids,” Hohenstein said. “In addition, there will be kite making and flying, scavenger hunt, book nook making, vendor market, music, games, penguin egg hunt, Euchre tournament, chili and soup cook-off and food.”
Most of the activities will occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tahoe Park
• Ice skating and warming house
• Walking path on the lake
• Kite Fly-In Sponsored by Dodge County Center for the Arts (Decorate your own kite then fly it on the lake
• Hot chocolate
Crystal Park
• Ice Skating with skates provided by Elks Lodge #1540
• Skating lessons offered by Swan Sledding and Warming House
• Disc Golf on your own
• Marco’s Pizza* Hot Chocolate* K.A.M.O. S’mores with the mayor from noon to 2 p.m.
• Kids Activities Penguin Egg Hunt 10:30 a.m. on the beach
• Outdoor Camping & Cooking Demo BSA Troop #724
Around Town
• Chili/Soup Cook-Off at Praise Assembly of God. Bring a crock pot of your best recipe to 119 W. Maple St. Judging at 11 a.m.
• Build your own cozy book nook at the Beaver Dam Community Library Create a miniature scene within the walls of a hardback book covers
• Cookie Decorating 2 to 4 p.m., Great Harvest Café & Bakery
• D&D Adventure at Dragon’s Den Kid’s Activities at Bullfrogs and Butterflies
• Euchre Tournament begins at 2 p.m. at Thirsty Beaver
• Scavenger Hunt at Dodge County Historical Society
• Snowball Toss at McKinstry’s Home Furnishings
• Medallion Hunt see clues at Benjamin Beaver’s Facebook page
• BDHS A Cappella and UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Singers Concert, 7 p.m. at Beaver Dam High School
• Vendor Market at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.
“Cabin Fever Fest is an event to encourage people to get out of their homes and have some fun,” Hohenstein said. “Whether that be playing outside, shopping, sitting at a restaurant or bar and visit with friends or taking their dog for a walk. Everyone should be able to find something they enjoy to do or try something new.”