Beaver Dam’s Cabin Fever Fest is Saturday

Surveys available to discuss two Beaver Dam parks

The city of Beaver Dam is conducting a master plan survey to find out what people would like to see at Crystal Lake Park and Edgewater Park.

Those wanting to participate in the survey have until Feb. 3 and may done online at surveymonkey.com/r/GLCRVKM.

Hard copies of the survey are available at Beaver Dam City Hall, Beaver Dam Community Library, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and The Watermark. Completed copies can be returned to the same location.