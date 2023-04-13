The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved an architectural firm on Monday to develop plans for building changes. This falls within the district’s five-year plan which may affect two elementary schools as well as Beaver Dam Middle School.

The board chose the administration’s recommendation of Plunkett Raysich Architects for the projects included in the plan. Under the plan, the district will convert Wilson Elementary School into an early childhood center, which could serve up to 120 children from infants to 4-year-olds in need of childcare.

In addition, Washington Elementary School would have an addition for the influx of Wilson Elementary School students. There would also be a possibility of a middle school to replace the 100-year-old Beaver Dam Middle School.

Director of Business Service Anne-Marie Malkovich said that part of the plan is approving an architectural firm as well as a construction management service to move forward on the plan.

Proposals were completed on March 27 with two finalists chosen from six bids. The second firm that was selected as a finalist was Somerville Architects and Engineers of Green Bay.

“Both those firms were highly qualified with extensive K-12 experience,” Malkovich said.

The two primary reasons going for PRA were cost and the district’s previous experience with PRA.

“They provided cost based on new construction as well as renovation and additions,” Malkovich said. “As far as new construction goes within the range that we would be looking for if we did move forward with a new middle school, both firm’s fees were actually identical. But, when you looked at the fees for doing renovations and additions, PRA offered lower rates for that.”

Representatives from PRA have worked on the renovations at Beaver Dam Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, Malkovich said.

Malkovich adds that Plunkett Raysich was also selected because of positive experiences in previous work with the district, and the specific team who would be working on this project.

“Some of that team worked with us on the high school ... the renovations and additions we did there,” Malkovich says. “And then this particular group team worked with us on Jefferson.”

Wilson will remain unchanged for the 2023-2024 school year. In the fall of next year, there will be no new kindergarten and the district will begin offering infant and toddler childcare. In the fall of 2025, the remaining grades will transition to Washington Elementary and Wilson’s full use will shift to support early learning and childcare needs.

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg