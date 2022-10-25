Beaver Dam School Board approves 2022-23 budget

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board on Monday approved the 2022-23 school district budget with a mill rate reduction from last year.

The mill rate for the 2022-23 school year is $7.76 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, a decrease from $8.29 for the current year.

The mill rate reflects only the school district portion of the property tax bill. State, county, city, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.

The district’s budget has a total tax levy of $17,791,000 The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education approved the tax levy and expenditures of $42,572,000 and revenue of $42,599,000.

Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said enrollment numbers are continuing to go down. The three-year average in 2021 was 3,354 students and 3,266 students for 2022. Among the non-recurring exemptions for the district is an $852,205 declining enrollment exemption.

The decline is average over three years which equals up to a rate of losing 85 FTE students.

In addition, the district received other non-recurring exemptions which equaled a total of $1.7 million that increases the revenue limit this year.

Beaver Dam also is receiving high poverty aid, which is given to districts where at least 50% of the students qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. Malkovich said the district will get $185,000 this year.

Equalization aid comes from the state, Malkovich said. Beaver Dam Schools are set to receive about $25,600 in equalized aid this year.

“Compared to last year, we will have a decrease of $985,644 which is 3.8%,” Malkovich said.

“With getting less state aid this year, there will be more money that we get for our revenue limit through local taxes,” Malkovich said.

In addition, the district’s equalized property values increased by 14.9% over last year’s valuation, Malkovich said, which is similar to other areas around Beaver Dam.

Expenditures are up in some areas due to investments in staffing, increases in insurance, property and compensation.

“In general we have been holding pretty steady on most of our other expenditures,” Malkovich said.