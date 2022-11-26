Beaver Dam School Board hears about concerns with aging buildings

At a recent facility meeting, the Beaver Dam Unified School District School Board heard from the firm that examined three aging schools and what their recommendations are for updating the buildings.

The school board met on Nov. 21 to discuss a facility study that had been prepared for Beaver Dam Middle School, Washington Elementary School and Wilson Elementary School.

Three people from ISG, a design and engineering firm that has offices throughout the Midwest, were present at the meeting. They included Kevin Bills, senior architect, Kevin Hildebrandt, facility planning and operations and Sue Peterson, strategy specialist.

Beaver Dam Middle School

Beaver Dam Middle School is 100 years old this year and has had two additions over the years, Hildebrandt said. The assessment of the building showed that about 66% of the repairs need to be done sooner rather than later, and all the repairs the building needs would cost about $20 million.

“Your hard surface areas have a lot of cracking,” Hildebrandt said about the cement play areas. For disability accessible parking, the slopes are too steep and some steps are rotting away entering the building, he added.

The middle school also has sections of the roof that need to be replaced and the roofing should also be updated, Hildebrandt said. The original windows in the building also should be updated with more energy efficient windows. There are also some concerns with disability access of the restrooms.

There are also issues with regulating the temperature in the building and replacement of some of the older parts of the building, Hildebrandt said.

“It would make sense for you to do some of these projects together in order to save money,” Hildebrandt said.

“The middle school is 100 years old; if you think about how it was built and how education was taught then and how it is taught now, Bills said, referring to the use of technology in schools today.

The school lacks a lot of playground area and is in the area of busier streets, Bills said. Drop-off and pick-up of students is also an issue for the middle school.

“We can do improvements to these things, but there are clearly site limitations to this property,” Bills said.

Washington Elementary School

Washington Elementary School is 73 years old with two additions. Hildebrandt said there is about $7 million of repairs needed to the building and 70% of that is priority No. 1.

The slopes to the building are too great, Hildebrandt said. The brick and mortar on the outside of the building is showing its age and there are single-pane windows on the buildings.

In addition, there are accessibility issues for disabled students at the school, Bills said.

“One thing we did not mention with any of the building is assessment concerns,” Hildebrandt said, which will increase the costs as well.

The boilers are at the end of life as well at Washington, Hildebrandt said.

The Washington site does have potential for future expansion, Bills said, and the secure entrance is a plus. The size of the rooms is good but the school’s kitchen is very small.

Bills said that they are seeing the trend with elementary schools of adding labs for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic.

Wilson Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School needs around $7 million in repairs with about 90% of them being priority No. 1.

One issue is that accessible parking is in the back of the building while the entrance is at the front, Hildebrandt said, who also said there is a lack of parking space.

The original windows need to be replaced and there are issues with the outside brick. Hildebrandt said there are also issues with rust of the building and general accessibility at the school.

The school board will be meeting next month to continue discussing what they learned at the meeting.