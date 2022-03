Beaver Dam School Board members recognized for decades of service

Gary Spielman, who has served 30 years on the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education, was honored during the monthly board meeting on Monday.

John Ashley, the executive director of Wisconsin Association of School Boards, attended the meeting in order to deliver the certificate to Spielman.

“One of the things I get to do is recognize school board members who are also visionary leaders for the community,” Ashley said.

The Wisconsin Association of School Boards covers Wisconsin’s 421 school districts with about 3,000 school board members.

“Very few of our members reach this milestone,” Ashley said of Spielman.

Bev Beal Loeck, who is leaving the board in April after 27 years, was recognized by the school board later in the meeting. Beal-Loeck has served nine terms on the board.

Spielman said the district has had five different superintendents during his time on the board: Richard Fitzpatrick, Brian Busler, Donald Childs, Steve Vessey and Mark DiStefano.

“We’ve had great boards as far as working together,” Spielman said. “If we didn’t have fun, I don’t think any of us would be here.”

Board members JoAnne Tyjeski and Chad Prieve said Spielman does a lot for the district besides his role on the board.

“He is at so many of the tours and extra things we do and negotiations and other committees that we do, Tyjeski said.

Prieve said, “It’s not just coming to meetings. You’re fully supportive of Beaver Dam School District and all we do and we appreciate it.”

“Tonight we celebrated 57 years of service on the board,” Prieve said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

