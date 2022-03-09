Beaver Dam School District piloting full day 4K program

Beaver Dam Unified School District will pilot full day 4K program at one of the district’s elementary schools next school year.

The board of education unanimously approved having a pilot program of a full-day 4K section at Jefferson Elementary School during the 22-23 school year.

The district currently has 95 students signed up for 4K classes which is currently done half days at seven community and district sites: Prairie View Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Wilson Elementary, St. Katharine Drexel, Community Care, Kids Care and the YMCA of Dodge County. Ashley Jansma, who oversees the 4K program for the district said that the district is expecting at least 145 students.

“Many districts are moving toward offering full-day programing,” Jansma said.

Some of the districts around the area offering full-day 4K are Cambria-Friesland, Dodgeland, Madison, Watertown and Wisconsin Dells, Jansma said.

Some benefits, Jansma said include creating the foundations of early learning skills including: social emotional development, language development, awareness of writing and printing and a predictable environment.

“Children who have attended full-day 4K have shown greater early readiness skills including social emotional, language and literacy concepts,” Jansma said.

Jansma said she believes that it could help to close some achievement gaps for students who need assistance.

At this point, Jansma said that the district isn’t looking at a large change over for full-day programs in 4K, but it might be something that is seen in the future.

The students would be doing age appropriate activity including play, exposure to language and vocabulary, rest times, and social emotional learning.

Jansma said that the next steps is to offer the full day option to the 12 families who signed up for Jefferson Elementary as their first option. Families who do not wish to receive full day instruction will be given one of their other choices. Jansma expects 15-20 children will be enrolled for a full day.

Beaver Dam began offering 4K in 2008 as a half day option for students.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

