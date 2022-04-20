Beaver Dam School District to purchase large piece of property on south side of town

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board approved the purchase of 58 acres of farmland on the southern edge of Beaver Dam on Monday.

A portion of the property the district purchased is located in the city near Lombardi Lane, but a majority of the land, which expands south towards Highway 151 along Highway G, is part of the town of Beaver Dam. The total price of the land is $770,000, which will come out of the district’s fund balance. The School Board also approved $10,000 in closing costs for the property.

Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the district, told the School Board at a special meeting Monday the purchase was part of the long-range plan for the district strategic plan. The plan, which is annually updated and began in 2018, was last looked at in November.

“Beaver Dam Unified School District is currently using all the land we have,” Malkovich said.

If the district is looking at doing a project in the future, it would need to purchase property, Malkovich added.

“The property is 58.03 acres and is connected to a subdivision with access to convenient travel corridors,” Malkovich said.

The property is currently listed as agricultural, Malkovich said. The district had an analysis of the property without surprises.

“We need property for future projects,” Beaver Dam board member John Kraus Jr. said.

The property has access to both pedestrian traffic and Highway 151, Kraus said.

“It will put the district in a good position in the long-run," Kraus said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

