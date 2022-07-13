Beaver Dam Schools to use $2M in ESSER funds to balance next year’s budget

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will be utilizing $2 million in federal ESSER funds in order to balance the district’s budget due to some state grants being unavailable to the district this year.

Beaver Dam Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich went over the school district budget, discussing this point during the district’s board meeting on Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction release equalized aid in July and the Beaver Dam Unified School District approves the budget in July.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District is expected to receive $24.4 million or a little over $1 million less than the district received in equalized aid last year.

Several factors are still needed to determine the actual budget, including an enrollment count (as of the third Friday in September), the property values in the district report, and the private school voucher information.

The school board will approve the final budget for the 2022-23 school year on Oct. 24 following a budget hearing. The final tax levy will be certified at that time.

“We are in the second year of the biennium budget from the state so as far as the revenue limit goes, there is no increase,” Malkovich said.

The district is expecting a decrease in revenue limits by $563,000 due to non-recurring declining enrollment exemption the district had last year. The district does have an enrollment exemption this year due to a decrease in students this year as well. The district will have 50 less students after losing the larger Class of 2022 and having smaller class sizes in the lower grades.

The decrease in equalized aid, along with the district having the same revenue limit, would shift the cost to property taxes, Malkovich said. Expenditures are expected to increase. These include staff wages and insurance, transportation costs and property and liability insurance.

Malkovich said that the district would have a hole in the budget of almost $2 million without the federal ESSER funds.

“ESSER is the federal funding that we have received that was part of COVID relief,” Malkovich said. “We will be using ESSER to close that budget gap. We are estimating $2 million.”

Malkovich said he projects the mill rate will be reduced by a few cents from what was in place last year.