Beaver Dam sees changes in city leadership roles

Beaver Dam is seeing some changes in its leadership roles.

Director of Utilities Rob Minnema has resigned to pursue other interests. At its meeting Monday night, the City Council promoted Jeremy Klug to replace Minnema effective July 9, at the approximate base salary of $110,000.

“When I made this decision (to resign), I didn’t make it lightly,” Minnema told the Operations Committee when recommending Klug. “I’m pretty confident with the succession plan in place.”

Minnema has been employed with the city since 2013. The Director of Utilities oversees water, wastewater and the storm water utility and has about a dozen staff members.

Mayor Becky Glewen spoke with the Operations Committee about utilizing wastewater consultative support services by Minnema for a period of time following his departure to give Klug the best start. That topic will be brought forward at the July meeting.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Propst informed the Administrative Committee that Mary Vogl-Rauscher has resigned as the Community Development Manager.

The City Council first approved the position in April 2019 for an independent contractor to focus on attracting new small businesses to the city, including downtown, and organizing events. Propst and Vogl-Rauscher split the part-time position at first, with Vogl-Rauscher staying in the position when Propst moved on to lead the chamber. The Community Development Manager was added to the chamber staff last year.

Vogl-Rauscher has agreed to stay on through Best Dam Fest before leaving to focus on her full-time job commitments.

Propst said looking toward the future, she would propose to change the job description to make it a designated Main Street position.

“This is evolving into what we wanted it to be eventually,” Glewen said. “We wanted it to start as a part-time position knowing that we would hopefully grow it into a full-time Main Street person.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation provides technical assistance to communities in the planning, management and implementation of strategic development projects in downtowns and urban neighborhoods through its Main Street Program.

Alds. Mike Wissell and Kay Appenfeldt commented that when Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. was formed, the organization hoped to become part of the Main Street Program to gain both support and status.

