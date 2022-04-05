 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beaver Dam stores that sold alcohol to minors assessed demerit points

BDCFILE Beaver Dam Police Department
Ben Rueter | Beaver Dam Daily Citizen

Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors.

Police Chief John Kreuziger assessed 150 demerit points to eight of the businesses and 300 points to one, as it violated the law twice in one weekend.

Chief John Kreuziger, March 2022

Kreuziger

The demerit point system is used to guide the Beaver Dam Administrative Committee and City Council in making possible license suspensions and revocations. Exceeding 200 demerit points within a rolling 18-month period could come with a recommendation to revoke the license. The committee and the council ultimately have discretion over what actions to take.

Kreuziger told the Administrative Committee on Monday night that police conducted compliance checks over the course of two February weekends at stores that sold alcohol. Taverns weren’t included in these checks.

He said there was no attempt to trick employees at the retail locations. Most of the purchases were made by a 17-year-old who provided his or her actual driver’s license for identification, if requested. After the purchase, an officer immediately talked to the employee who handled the transaction and issued a $376 citation.

Liquor law violations occurred at the following businesses: BP Travel Mart, 821 Park Ave.; Piggly Wiggly, 810 Park Ave.; Rechek’s Food Pride, 609 N. Spring St.; Casey’s General Store, 906 N. University Ave.; Exxon, 1516 N. Spring St.; Mobil, 201 S. Spring St.; Chill Zone, 801 Park Ave.; Kwik Trip, 1504 N. Center St.; and Walmart, 120 Frances Lane (two violations).

“I’m disappointed but I realize also that this was a great opportunity for these businesses to review their policies and procedures,” Kreuziger said.

The chief and city attorney met with the liquor license holders and reported that the businesses took ownership of what occurred and made no excuses. Kreuziger said every one of the businesses was cooperative and is taking steps to prevent future issues.

He noted that Exxon has been under new ownership since the close of 2021. The previous owner failed multiple compliance checks and lost its liquor license for 10 days last summer.

He also said that Walmart, which was assessed 300 demerit points, took the most drastic measures following the incidents and has assured city officials that the company has zero tolerance for the offense.

“Both employees were fired and now all employees have to enter in a date of birth at the register (when selling alcohol to anyone),” he said.

Kreuziger recommended to the Administrative Committee that no further action be taken at this time, and the committee followed his recommendation.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

