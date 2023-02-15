Plans are underway for summer school in Beaver Dam with changes being planned this year in what school buildings the classes will take place.

Elementary classes will take place at Prairie View Elementary School while both middle and high school classes will be at Beaver Dam High School.

“The last time we had it at one building we saw the highest enrollment,” Beaver Dam Unified School District summer school coordinator Katelyn Dwyer said, about the elementary classes.

The classes were held at Prairie View in 2019 and the district had 600 students attending the classes. Dwyer said that the numbers since that point have went down, and the district would like to see more students attending the classes.

“We anticipate running a wide variety of enrichment based courses ranging from Lego Robotics, Games Galore, Ocean's Below, Plants and Gardening, and Foreign Language,” Dwyer said. “Our priority core academic areas will be math and ELA support for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.”

Parents can expect to see the comprehensive course guides available by the end of March, Dwyer said.

Federal funding through the USDA Federal Summer Food Program is once again paying for breakfast and lunches for the students, Dwyer said. In addition, they hope most of the classes will be free as well.

“We have a lot of inventory from the previous school years that we can use for our enrichment course but if we do have to charge it wouldn’t be more than $5 for our enrichment courses particularly in the elementary school,” Dwyer said.

In addition, the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education approved a pay increase for those working during summer school to keep up with the pay in other area schools. Teachers' pay went up to $30 an hour, which is $5 more than what was paid last summer. The last time the summer school pay structure was looked at was 2019.

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg