Beaver Dam teacher offers a lesson about respect following recent discussions with board

Beaver Dam teachers were frustrated by recent conversations with the Beaver Dam Unified School Board of Education and are asking to be part of the discussion in the future.
Beaver Dam Education Association President Matt Ziebarth said that the teachers he has talked to, from first-year teachers to 20-year veterans, have told him that they feel ignored.
Members of the Beaver Dam Unified School Board of Education met on Aug. 29 and approved a wage increase for teachers. The vote came following a unanimous vote by the members of BDEA against the district’s offer for the consumer price index.
Ziebarth said he realizes many people might think the frustration of the teachers stems from the salary talks, but it comes down to the teachers’ wanting their voices to be heard by the board and administration.
The teachers’ wage increase, including both the cost of living increase as well as the level movement, made the wages of eligible staff members rise by about $3,057. However, it was figured differently than in the past: it was not increased by the individual teacher’s wages but based on a wage mark that a new teacher for the district would receive.
The discussion was part of the problem, but Ziebarth said it isn’t what is causing the frustration.
“It’s not about the money, and it never was,” Ziebarth said. “Teachers want to be, and should be, part of the decision-making process in a school district. A voice that's heard and some level of agency among everyone in an organization leads to a strong and healthy environment. Teachers know that, and carry that out in their classrooms. I can tell you, after years of studying educational policy, and reading thousands of pages of research on school organization, if teachers aren't part of the decision-making, it's a red flag that a school district is starting to fail."
Beaver Dam teachers will do everything that they can to keep the line of communications with the board open, but there is still frustration about not being listened to, Ziebarth said.
“Really, the teachers here love this community, and they want to keep teaching Beaver Dam's children and supporting its families. I know that the teachers can take another beating, but at some point, they won't be willing take it anymore.”
Members of the Swingin' Beavers Square Dancers perform every year at the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest held at the Park Village Shopping Mall. Here members of the group perform a dance Saturday in the performance area of the festival.
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest Royalty are here introduced by festival organizer Diana Ogle, assisted by Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen. Joseph Hussli brought the seeds from Hungary to his new home in America in 1912. The family has grown them ever since. They are noted for variable heat and delicious flavor.
The Pepper Apple Pie Eating Contest is a highlight each year at the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest at the Park Village Shopping Mall. Among the participants are, from left, Jennifer Ruppel, Sheriff Dale Schmidt and (champion) Alex Richards.
The Pepper Brothers of Oconomowoc add a bit of fun to the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest held Saturday at the Park Village Shopping Center. The pair donned matching clothes, beers and bowls of chili as they explored the event. The festival features all things with the heirloom Beaver Dam Pepper including brats, chili, pie (with apples) and hot sauce.
The Beaver Dam Pepper Fest was held Saturday at the Park Village Shopping Center. This is the ninth annual event celebrating the heirloom Beaver Dam Pepper. Offerings included pepper brats, chili, pie (with apples) and more.
1 of 11
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Pepper Fest 7
Members of the Swingin' Beavers Square Dancers perform every year at the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest held at the Park Village Shopping Mall. Here members of the group perform a dance Saturday in the performance area of the festival.
KEN THOMAS DAILY CITIZEN
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest
Pepper Fest 11
Beaver Dam Pepper Fest Royalty are here introduced by festival organizer Diana Ogle, assisted by Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen. Joseph Hussli brought the seeds from Hungary to his new home in America in 1912. The family has grown them ever since. They are noted for variable heat and delicious flavor.
KEN THOMAS, DAILY CITIZEN
Pepper Fest 13
The Pepper Apple Pie Eating Contest is a highlight each year at the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest at the Park Village Shopping Mall. Among the participants are, from left, Jennifer Ruppel, Sheriff Dale Schmidt and (champion) Alex Richards.
KEN THOMAS, DAILY CITIZEN
Pepper Fest 12
The Pepper Brothers of Oconomowoc add a bit of fun to the Beaver Dam Pepper Fest held Saturday at the Park Village Shopping Center. The pair donned matching clothes, beers and bowls of chili as they explored the event. The festival features all things with the heirloom Beaver Dam Pepper including brats, chili, pie (with apples) and hot sauce.
KEN THOMAS, DAILY CITIZEN
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.