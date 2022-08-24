Beaver Dam teachers and school board at an impasse with salary discussions

Beaver Dam teachers are dedicated to maintaining the same integrity they have had in past years, despite an impasse in the salary discussions that have been ongoing over the past several months.

“Teachers in Beaver Dam are so dedicated to the community, the kids they teach and their families,” Beaver Dam Educational Association President Matt Ziebarth said. “We will come in next week and give everything possible to provide the same level of education that we always provide.”

However, the educators feel the district does not respect their value. Beaver Dam teachers were unanimous in their vote last week to show displeasure in the consumer price index increase offered by the district.

The vote comes following the district and the Beaver Dam Education Association jointly filing for mediation months ago. The mediation was jointly attended on Aug. 10 with a Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) mediator. The vote was held last Thursday.

On Friday, WERC declared BDUSD and BDEA at impasse and certified staff increases of $2,045 per level could be applied following formal board approval, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. This is in addition to the level movement already applied resulting in each eligible certified staff member receiving approximately $3,057.

Ziebarth said that the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education changed how the cost of living increase was distributed. In the past, each teacher’s increase would be determined individually based on their salary. However, for the 2022-23 school budget, the cost of living increase for all staff would be based off of the lowest part of the pay scale for a new educator and then same amount be given across the board regardless of how many years an educator has worked in the district.

“We always agreed to that in the past,” Ziebarth said. “They figured out the raise in the percentage by taking what each person was making and multiplying it by the CPI percentage.”

In the previous two years, the CPI was 1.81 % and 1.23%, Ziebarth said. The board those years offered the full amount of that percentage. However, this year the amount being offered is 3.6% of the total base wages of all of the certified staff combined. The most that they can offer is based on the previous year’s average monthly Consumer Price Index. Last year’s CPI was 4.7%.

The BDUSD Board of Education offered the BDEA the maximum amount of increase that it was allowed to for the 2022-23 school year, which is 4.7% of base wages as determined by Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, DiStefano said.

“This amounts to an increase of $2,045 for each certified staff member. In addition, most staff are eligible to move up a level on the district’s salary structure, which is approximately $1,012. This means that most certified staff will see a total increase of over $3,000 for the 2022-23 school year,” he said.

Ziebarth acknowledged the salary structure increase, but stated the increase was a cost of living increase and he believed it was put in place so the teachers would not be losing money year after year. He said that the increase being included does not make up for the amount the teachers who served the district the longest will be losing.

“This year they identified the lowest spot on the salary schedule for a first year teacher and came up with a number to give to every teacher,” Ziebarth said. “No one in the district is getting the 4.7 %.”

The percentage goes down compared to a the number of years a teacher has been teaching, so a teacher who has spent his or her entire career in the district will be seeing an increase of about 2.5%, Ziebarth said.

Teachers feel less valued

“During negotiations BDEA tried to negotiate and tried to come up with a compromise,” Ziebarth said. “The board said this is it.”

“In the big picture, teachers were devalued in a couple of different ways,” Ziebarth said.

The value seems lower for a veteran teacher due to the cost of living increase affecting them progressively less than what it would affect a new teacher.

“If the board wanted to provide incentives for a teacher in their first to five years, they could have done it in a different way,” Ziebarth said. “If the board was constrained by the budget and it didn’t seem like the planned for cost of living within the budget.”

Industry publications have had articles about the increase in costs since last September, Ziebarth said.

“It is not like they didn’t have any warning,” Ziebarth said. “It’s like they didn’t do any planning.”

Ziebarth said that they are doing the cost of living increase for the educators completely different than they did in the past. Their reason is because to do things how it was done before would cost a lot.

“This is the highest raise in over 12 years and will result in a $790,000 increased investment into certified staff salaries,” DiStefano said.

The BDUSD Support Staff were given their raises earlier this summer which resulted in about $230,000 investment of the support staff, DiStefano said. Other salaried support staff, who do not receive level movement, were given a 3.67% raise on their salary.

“The board's total investment into staff salary increases for the 2022-2023 school year is more than $1 million,” DiStefano said.

Administrators in the district have not received raises and there has been no decision made on administrator raises, DiStefano said. Administrators are ineligible for level movement.

The value of a veteran teacher

Beaver Dam Education Association offered numerous alternatives on how the cost increase could be given to the staff while supporting the teachers who have serve the district the longest. However, Ziebarth said that they were given any explanation on how the choice was made to give the cost of increase as they did.

At this point the discussion is done and the board will have a special meeting on Monday about the staff’s wages.

Teachers not only spend a lot of time doing professional development including advanced degrees and special certificates, Ziebarth said they also provide a lot of mentoring of the new staff members.

“It ignores the value of the years of experience,” Ziebarth said. “The first year of any occupation you are capable to do a job at the basic level. It is common sense that the more years of experience and training you have the better you are at your job.”

In times where teachers are being recruited by other districts, Ziebarth said the board’s decision does not make sense.

“There is no doubt that the increased cost of living and future projections associated with inflation, have compounded the challenges and demand to continue our efforts to sustain some of the most competitive wages in the region,” DiStefano said.

“Our staff are amazing people that do amazing work. They are deeply committed to finalizing their preparation for the children they serve and are excited about the start of the school year. Like other school boards throughout the state, investments like these are made in a way that try to express gratitude for the powerful work our educators do each and every day, coupled with the need for both sustainability and an eye toward continued future investments into our staff and students.”