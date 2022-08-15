Beaver Dam teachers to vote on district staff offer this Thursday

Beaver Dam Unified School District professional staff members will meet to discuss and vote on whether to accept the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education offer for this year’s salary on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Educational Association, district board members and administrators have been in negotiations with the Beaver Dam Education Association’s Negotiations committee, which represents all certified professionals in the district, over raises based on last year’s average cost of living.

Last Wednesday, a mediator appointed by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission determined that the Beaver Dam Unified School District and the Beaver Dam Education Association would not be at an impasse in their negotiations until the teachers and other certified professional staff had an opportunity to discuss accepting the district’s offer.

“If a majority of professional staff members in the district like the board’s proposal, and think it’s the best offer we can get, we need to give them a chance to show their support,” said Matt Ziebarth, BDEA President. “We realize that if the board imposes their offer on the teachers, it will look bad for the board members and administrators. Our negotiators aren’t convinced this is the best the district can do, but if the teachers support their offer, we’ll accept it.”

Certified professional staff in the district include: non-administrator professionals, such as teachers, counselors, speech and language therapists, psychologists, social workers, and nurses, who work in public schools.

Beaver Dam Education Association is the organization which represents professional educators who serve the people of the Beaver Dam Unified School District. The BDEA recertifies every year as the official bargaining unit representing teachers and other licensed professionals in mandatory subjects of bargaining over salaries. It also provides guidance and services for its members in the district, such as employee related trainings, employment rights and responsibilities, and financial planning.