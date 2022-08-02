Beaver Dam teen charged with taking vapes from gas station

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old boy from Beaver Dam faces a felony charge of theft after allegedly taking a disposable vapes from a gas station on Park Avenue in Beaver Dam on Monday after the cashier refused to sell him cigarettes.

Sharief Williams faces a felony count of theft from a person along with misdemeanor counts of retail theft and disorderly conduct. If found guilty of the felony, he could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Williams appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim for his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. He was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim’s business.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police were called to the gas station on Monday around 3 p.m. for a possible robbery. They soon learned that the three suspects left on bikes and were seen near Chill Zone and were able to stop them about two blocks from the gas station. The three teens cooperated with officers and stopped and also admitted to being in the gas station. The other two said that they were with Williams but were not with him the entire time. They said that they went in to buy cigarettes but did not have an ID. Williams originally denied being with the other teens.

The victim who worked at the gas station identified the clothes Wiliams was wearing as belonging to the person who shoved her. She said she attempted to prevent Willams from getting behind the counter. He was allegedly able to take two vaping devices. The value of the vapes was $70.

The vapes were found in William’s shorts pocket. Williams allegedly eventually admitted that taking the items was a spur-of-the-minute decision but denied pushing the employee. The items were returned to the store employee.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 8.