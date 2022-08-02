 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Beaver Dam teen charged with taking vapes from gas station

  • 0

JUNEAU – A 17-year-old boy from Beaver Dam faces a felony charge of theft after allegedly taking a disposable vapes from a gas station on Park Avenue in Beaver Dam on Monday after the cashier refused to sell him cigarettes.

Sharief Williams faces a felony count of theft from a person along with misdemeanor counts of retail theft and disorderly conduct. If found guilty of the felony, he could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

Williams appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim for his initial appearance in court on Tuesday. He was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. He may not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim’s business.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police were called to the gas station on Monday around 3 p.m. for a possible robbery. They soon learned that the three suspects left on bikes and were seen near Chill Zone and were able to stop them about two blocks from the gas station. The three teens cooperated with officers and stopped and also admitted to being in the gas station. The other two said that they were with Williams but were not with him the entire time. They said that they went in to buy cigarettes but did not have an ID. Williams originally denied being with the other teens. 

People are also reading…

The victim who worked at the gas station identified the clothes Wiliams was wearing as belonging to the person who shoved her. She said she attempted to prevent Willams from getting behind the counter. He was allegedly able to take two vaping devices. The value of the vapes was $70.

The vapes were found in William’s shorts pocket. Williams allegedly eventually admitted that taking the items was a spur-of-the-minute decision but denied pushing the employee. The items were returned to the store employee.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 8.

Sharief Williams

Williams

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

Town of Beaver Dam residents turn out to discuss referendum

The town of Beaver Dam held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Aug. 9 referendum question asking for town residents to support an increase in funds for the town in order to pay for items such as fire and EMS services as well as needs for the town's roads. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News