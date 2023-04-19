JUNEAU – An 18-year-old man from Beaver Dam was found guilty of taking disposable vapes from a gas station on Park Avenue in Beaver Dam last year after the cashier refused to sell him cigarettes.

Sharief Williams entered a no contest plea to a felony count of theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea and granted expungement if Williams completes probation.

Williams was placed on probation for 24 months with the conditions that he maintain fulltime employment and/or school, he maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any controlled substances. In addition, he may not enter any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police were called to the gas station on Aug. 1, 2022, around 3 p.m. for a possible robbery. They soon learned that the three suspects left on bikes and were seen near Chill Zone and were able to stop them about two blocks from the gas station. The three teens cooperated with officers and stopped and also admitted to being in the gas station. The other two said that they were with Williams but were not with him the entire time. They said that they went in to buy cigarettes but did not have an ID. Williams originally denied being with the other teens.

The victim who worked at the gas station identified the clothes Wiliams was wearing as belonging to the person who shoved her. She said she attempted to prevent Willams from getting behind the counter. He was allegedly able to take two vaping devices. The value of the vapes was $70.

The vapes were found in William’s shorts pocket. Williams allegedly eventually admitted that taking the items was a spur-of-the-minute decision but denied pushing the employee. The items were returned to the store employee.