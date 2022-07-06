Beaver Dam to hold public info meeting on splash pad project

The City of Beaver Dam encourages community members to attend a public information meeting next week relating to the Swan Park Splash Pad project.

Meeting topics will include a general project update and presentation of concept designs for the new splash pad facility that will replace the wading pool. Representatives from the city, Water Technology Inc. and MSA will be present to answer questions.

The meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Swan Park Pool, 316 E. South St., Beaver Dam. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be moved to City Hall.

Contact Beaver Dam Engineering Department with any questions at 920-356-2543.