Beaver Dam Unified School District incumbents remain on board

MAKING HER CHOICE

Poll workers Devon Cournoyer and Lorie Riege, right, assist Sandra Werner Tuesday at The Watermark in Beaver Dam. The Spring Election was held with many voters making their choices for representation in area governments.

 KEN THOMAS Daily Citizen

Voters in the Beaver Dam Unified School District voted in favor of the incumbents on the board along with voting in one newcomer, who will replace a longer term board member who chose against running this year.

Board President Chad Prieve along with fellow board members Mary Kuntz and Maria Mason will keep their seats on the board. Isaac Dornfeld was also elected on the board and will replace school board member Bev Beal Loeck. Beal Loeck has held the seat for the last 27 years.

Prieve received the most votes with 24% (1.597) of the votes. Kuntz came in second with 22% (1,454) of the votes. Newcomer Dornfeld received 20% (1,336) of the votes. Mason received 18% (1,220) of the votes.

Steve Rydzewski missed his change to be on the board with 15% (1,004) of the votes.

Dornfeld will be seated at the May 9 board meeting. Beal Loeck’s term expires on April 25.

Isaac Dornfeld

Chad Prieve

Mary Kuntz

Maria Mason

