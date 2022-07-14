Beaver Dam unveils Swan Park Splash Pad designs

The community got its first look at the Swan Park Splash Pad concept designs at a public information meeting Wednesday.

MSA Project Engineer Raine Gardner, along with Project Manager Dean Mueller and Project Designer Adam Pfister of Water Technology Inc. provided a general update and presentation of the designs.

Beaver Dam’s Director of Engineering Todd Janssen and Parks and Forestry Supervisor John Neumann were also on hand to answer questions. Approximately two dozen people, including several City Council members, attended the meeting held at the site of the park’s current wading pool.

An overall 20-year master plan to make over the entire park was adopted by the City Council in 2020. Building a splash pad, fixing walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons are all part of the first phase of renovations at the park.

Swan Park is the city’s oldest park. History of the area originally known as Vita Park dates back to the 1880s. It was officially named Swan City Park in 1915 and a lagoon pond was cemented in place thereafter.

A wading pool replaced that lagoon pond in 1973. Used by children ages 8 and younger, the aging pool is in its final weeks before construction of the splash pad begins in early fall.

Gardner explained that the current pool is losing water daily and could never be an ADA compliant pool due to certain constraints. Decisions were made to put a splash pad in its place.

The council approved $700,000 for the splash pad in 2021 and allotted another $700,000 in the city’s 2022 budget. The city received an $855,000 grant to help cover the planned splash pad, as well.

Shade areas with tables will be installed around the splash pad. The bathhouse is remaining, but changes will be made to it to make it ADA compliant. In addition to an outer facelift, the bathhouse will see HVAC, electrical and plumbing updates to accommodate the new splash pad.

There are currently cracks and lips in the sidewalks near the bathhouse which will be redone to make a smooth service for access to the splash pad. Some of the stonework on the bathhouse has deteriorated so much that it will be replaced. But Gardner said, as much as possible, stones will be salvaged and repurposed within the splash pad to keep with the overall look of the park.

Pfister said the splash pad itself takes up about the same footprint as the wading pool. WTI chose to go with a recirculating splash pad to conserve water and allow for more hours of usage.

Residents Dave and Barb Roberts questioned the removal of the community swimming pool, as well as the annual costs of the splash pad to the taxpayer. Dave noted that the YMCA’s pool isn’t easy for children to get to on their own and that a membership is required.

“The pool is free here, so where are the kids going to swim for free?” asked Barb.

Gardner responded that a splash pad provides a multi-generational approach to invite people to come together.

“It is a different type of feel than a swimming pool but it is an aquatic that is highly sought after in the country right now and this is a great opportunity for the space and being able to repurpose this area,” she said. “To respect the park and the trees and the design and the layout is why a splash pad was selected.”

Resident Joanne Tyjeski said the wading pool never benefitted her family because the spread of ages in her children was too great for them to use it all together. She said she’s seen splash pads in action in Nekoosa and the town of Rome.

“It’s awesome. The kids can play there and you’re not committing to swimming,” she said. “You can be at an event at a park, the kids can hang out in the splash pad for a little bit, and then continue with their family picnic or whatever else is going on. I’m really excited for this splash pad.”

Pfister said Waterplay, a manufacturer of aquatic toys, was chosen as the supplier for the pad’s features. Beaver Dam will have a “Waterplay USA test pad.”

What that means is that the pad will have four feature anchor toys that will come in on a rotational basis. They will have been safety tested and meet standards, but area children will be testing them to see if they are truly enjoyable.

“It’s really exciting for the community to have features swapped in and swapped out each year to provide variety and new, fun stuff no one else will have,” said Gardner.

The project is slated to start in August with the splash pad being completed in the summer of 2023.