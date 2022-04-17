Beaver Dam Veterans Honor Walk helps family cope with loss

“So much more than just a decoration — there’s a story behind each one.”

That’s how Jennifer Dominik said she views the veteran banners displayed each July through November in downtown Beaver Dam.

Dominik is the widow of U.S. Navy veteran Andrew Dominik. Banners depicting his photo and service details have been part of the Beaver Dam Veterans Honor Walk since its inception in 2020.

Luke Diljak created the program as his Eagle Scout project, finding inspiration while visiting family in Pennsylvania.

“I saw miles and miles of these banners hanging on poles which gave me the idea to do that here,” he said. “I wanted to do this project to honor veterans here in Beaver Dam like my grandfather who served during the Korean War.”

Dave Diljak, Luke’s dad and Scout leader, said one of the many perks of being a part of the Veterans Banner Honor Walk is hearing stories of the veterans who served.

Dave recalled Luke giving a presentation in 2020 before a city council committee to get approval to develop the banner program. He said Casandra Schmidt asked for a banner application following the meeting.

“She was one of the first to sponsor a banner. It was for her friend, Jennifer Dominik, whose husband had served our country and recently passed away,” he said.

Andrew Dominik served in the U.S. Navy from 1983 to 1992 and then went into the U.S. Navy Reserves from 1992 to 2003. He developed Parkinson's disease in 2018 and was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Dec. 21, 2019. He died of a brain bleed three days later on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Dominik’s death came as a shock to his wife Jennifer and their two daughters, Arika and Rachel.

“We never saw that coming. We had Parkinson’s under control,” Jennifer said. “He was our everything. It’s the only grief the girls have ever really dealt with.”

Andrew was employed for 26 years as an operations manager for Walmart Distribution, transferring to the Beaver Dam facility in 2012. Jennifer said they immediately felt at home in their new community.

“You’ll never get me to leave Dodge County. I am just so grateful to all the people who came to the funeral, the ones who kept us fed and kept us functioning, and the ones who knew what we needed even when we didn’t.”

Jennifer said her heart still hurts knowing her daughters lost their dad at Christmastime and then were isolated from their friends a few months later when schools shut down in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s one thing to lose the biggest person in our lives, but then to have the world completely change on top of that is unreal,” she said.

Andrew’s banner went up on South Spring Street in July 2020. Jennifer said it was overwhelming to see it hanging on the light pole at first.

“That first year, I can’t even count how many times I drove past his banner. We went to eat at Palenque a lot that summer because it was right near his banner.”

Rachel, now 11, added that they would walk around to read the other banners and then take pictures by the murals located in the alley (between Front Street and Tower parking lot).

Sixteen-year-old Arika said she spent much of the summer biking with her best friend.

“COVID was such a new thing and I didn’t see my friends much, but my friend Abby lives not even a half a mile from me so we’d just get on our bikes and meet each other and end up downtown.

“I’d see the banner and say ‘Oh, that’s my dad.’ She knew him, too, because we’ve been friends since like the fifth grade so she thought it was great. We’d go back to the park behind his banner (Rotary Park) every day that was our ritual, and just sit around and talk.”

The veteran banners are returned to the families at the end of each year. In 2021, the Diljak family sponsored Andrew's banner again so both his daughters could have a banner of their dad as a keepsake. Due to last year’s road construction on South Spring Street, Andrew’s banner was displayed on Front Street near Designs Plus.

“When Dave said he wanted to sponsor Andy’s banner it meant more to me than anything because I knew that it was coming from the family of the kid that started the program. How cool is that?” Jennifer said.

The girls still traveled to see their dad's banner last summer, but this time Arika had her driver’s license and she liked to drive past it. Both of them said it feels nice seeing their dad’s image and knowing he was appreciated.

Dave Diljak shared that when the Dominiks picked up Andrew's banner last December, they asked if they could help with the program.

“They are a part of our team now and they helped us mail 2022 banner applications to the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members,” he said.

Jennifer said if her husband were still alive he would have loved the banner program.

“And it wouldn’t be a drive through with him. He’d say, ‘We’re going to park the car and take a walk.’ He’d want to read everything on the banners and it would become a real history lesson.”

She said she joined the Veterans Honor Walk effort to keep the downtown looking beautiful and to recognize those who served.

“For me, I want the banners to keep going forever. Andy had a lot of faith in God, his family, and his country, those were his top priorities. We need to honor our veterans and the people we love and learn their stories.”

Banner order deadline nears The 2022 Veterans Honor Walk application deadline is looming. Interested parties should contact Dave Diljak at 920-885-6463 or diljak@charter.net by April 30. A 30-by-70-inch veteran banner can be purchased for $300 to be displayed in downtown Beaver Dam from July to November. Veterans from all service branches who were honorably discharged, died in the line of duty or are currently serving will be honored.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

