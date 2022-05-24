Beaver Dam, Waupun police roll out body cameras

Waupun Police Deputy Chief Jeremy Rasch sat at the prosecution table for the length of a recent homicide trial for a Waupun man. It wasn’t hard for him to realize how much a recent department purchase would have assisted in telling the story of the day in 2019 that Gregory Spittel was taken into custody.

Both Waupun and Beaver Dam police are in the process of adding body cameras to the arsenal of equipment that officers have on them.

Rasch said body cameras would have helped in the Spittel trial by adding video and audio documentation as soon as the officers arrived at Spittel’s home.

“This would assist in confirming officers’ observations of the entire scene and the subjects who were involved for evidentiary purposes,” Rasch said.

The jury was able to see Spittel’s interactions while he was in the squad car. However, the body camera would have been worn by the officer when she entered the house and interacted with the 33-year-old man, whose grandmother Carol Foreman laid in the basement with injuries that would ultimately cause her death days later.

Last week, Spittel was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide, along with battery or threat to law enforcement and several misdemeanor charges.

Beaver Dam’s body cameras were purchased by a 50/50 U.S. Department of Justice grant whereas the Waupun Police Department purchased the cameras out of their budget.

Beaver Dam has had all its officers using the body cameras since the beginning of May, while Waupun is looking at implementing them soon.

“We hope to implement this project in June after the vendor and our IT installs the server and the system,” Rasch said. “Training will be held locally at the police department with assistance of the vendor. Training will consist of reviewing department policy and operating the camera according to policy. We will have a couple officers test out the cameras prior to implementing the cameras to all officers. This will allow for a good review of the product and work out any glitches that may arise.”

Beaver Dam Police Sgt. Craig Retzlaff, who was in charge of organizing the training for the department, said all the Beaver Dam officers have been trained to use the cameras.

“Our cameras work in conjunction with our squad cameras,” Retzlaff said.

Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said two people from the DOJ’s Bureau of Justice Assistance worked with the officers over online meetings.

“It was actually part of the requirements for the grant,” Kreuziger said.

Accessing the cameras

The body cameras are not always activated. Retzlaff said an officer can activate the cameras independently, but there are key events that will activate them as well. The Beaver Dam cameras will also activate when the officer goes above a certain speed, activates the squad lights or releases the rifle gun lock.

“Most people in an emergency situation do one of those three things,” Kreuziger said. “It makes it easier for the officers.”

Kreuziger said he wanted to ensure that officers would not have to be concerned about the cameras during dangerous situations and instead keep their focus on keeping everyone safe.

“Our cameras will be activated by pushing a button, squad emergency lights being activated, and squad siren being activated,” Rasch said. “The BWCs (body-worn cameras) will work in conjunction with the squad car camera system. If the squad camera is on, so will the body camera and vice versus. There are other settings that can activate the camera, such as the higher squad car speeds.”

While the technology is a recent addition for Beaver Dam and Waupun, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt implemented using body cameras with the squad cameras in 2017. Since then, most agencies in Dodge County have gotten body cameras.

“The cameras have been instrumental in the prosecution of criminal cases,” Schmidt said. “They have also been fantastic to use in review of critical incidents and even when we receive complaints from the citizens. I have found that many times when a complaint is made against one of our employees, that the video supports the actions of our staff.”

“From time to time, there are training issues that are identified as a result of videos, and it helps to make our staff better in the long run,” he said. “I value the use of body cameras as they have become a valuable tool for our staff. I think that if I were to poll our staff, most would agree that they wouldn’t want to do the job without a body camera.”

Updates needed

One extra cost with adding body cameras is additional server needs for law enforcement.

“Body cameras and the storage of videos does not come without expense,” Schmidt said.

Retzlaff said that adding the body camera has doubled the file size of an incident for Beaver Dam Police. The need led to purchasing added server and redaction server software. The software can do things like blur faces for certain levels of privacy reports.

“The old system, the clerk had to go frame to frame to blur it,” Retzlaff said.

For a simple neighbor dispute, Beaver Dam Police may have files saved for 120 days, but for felonies the information has to be stored for at least seven years, Kreuziger said.

“It needs to be saved until the final dispute in the case,” Kreuziger said.

Rasch said Waupun Police also had to purchase a new server for all of the space needed for data storage and for the software updates that were needed in order for the interface to work properly between the current squad camera system and the new body-worn cameras.

“Unfortunately we currently can’t redact portions of the video,” Rasch said. “With that being said, we may not be able to release certain videos to the public.”

In the end, law enforcement officials say, body cameras are just one more way of getting to the truth.

There is nothing new about people recording incidents involving police these days, Retzlaff said, but the new body cameras can help to get more information than what may be found in a 20-second clip.

“It’s not recording the five minutes before to find out the full incident,” Retzlaff said, although the person recording the incident themselves might have valuable information as well.

“It offers a different viewpoint of an incident just like a security camera adds another perspective,” Retzlaff said.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.