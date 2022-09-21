Beaver Dam woman arrested for 5th OWI after sideswiping vehicle on Highway 151

JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday charged with her fifth offense of drunken driving following sideswiping another vehicle on Highway 151 earlier in the day.

Jenna Rabehl is also charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She could face up to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the OWI conviction alone.

Rabehl appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed her on a $10,000 cash bond. As conditions of her bond, she may not use, possess or control any controlled substances without a prescription or drug paraphernalia nor be in the presence of anyone who does, maintain absolute sobriety, and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business involves the sale of alcohol. In addition, she may not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint:

Rabehl was traveling south on Highway 151, north of Highway C, around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday when her car allegedly sideswiped a truck. The operator of the truck pulled over and called 911 after suspecting that Rabehl was impaired.

When officers arrived, they saw damage on the passenger side of Rabehl’s car that appeared to be consistent with striking a tire. There was also white paint transfer near the rear bumper.

The victim said he was traveling south on Highway 151 in the outside lane when Rabehl came behind him and started to pass him. The car swerved into his lane and made contact with his truck. The car then pulled in front of him before pulling over on the side of the road.

Rabehl denied drinking and said that her speech was slurred due to dentures. However, the deputy saw a case of beer in the back seat. She said she was returning from getting something to eat and misjudged when she was trying to change back into another lane.

Rabehl submitted to a Breathalyzer test which resulted in a .13 reading.

Rabehl had previously been convicted of OWI in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2013. She is also currently out on bond in Dodge County charged with 5th OWI.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Sept. 29.