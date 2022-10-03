Beaver Dam woman charged following traffic crash

JUNEAU – A 29-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday charged with being intoxicated on Friday when her car struck an SUV on Highway 33 near the off-ramp of Highway 151.

Faith Poppele is charged with her second or subsequent offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury. She could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if convicted of the felony charge.

Poppele appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Monday was placed on a $1,000 cash bond with conditions that she maintain absolute sobriety and not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol. In addition, she may not operate a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Highway 33 near the off-ramp on Friday at 10:40 p.m. They saw a car that had heavy front-end damage with an SUV in front of it with heavy driver’s side damage.

The driver of the SUV said she and her passenger had been driving west on Highway 33 when the car ran through the stop sign at the northbound Highway 151 off-ramp and struck her SUV. The passenger suffered head and leg pain from the crash.

An open box of beer was seen in Poppele’s car, and the deputy noted that she appeared intoxicated. A preliminary Breathalyzer test resulted in a reading of .166.

Poppele had previously been convicted of OWI in 2012 and 2015.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.