Beaver Dam woman makes initial appearance after allegedly head butting deputy during OWI arrest

JUNEAU – A 24-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court earlier this week charged with head-butting a deputy during an OWI arrest.

Marianna Gonzales faces a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and criminal damage of property. If convicted of the felony count, she could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Gonzales appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries who placed Gonzales on a $1,000 signature bond. As conditions of the bond, she may not have violent or abusive contact with anyone. She must maintain absolute sobriety and may not operate a vehicle without a Wisconsin driver’s license.

According to the criminal complaint, the car Gonzales was driving was pulled over on Highway G during the early morning hours on Sunday for speeding. The deputy noted that the car was swerving within the lane. Gonzales told the deputy that she had been at a family reunion but hadn’t drank much due to driving. She was driving to a family member’s house with two passengers in her vehicle.

Gonzales allegedly attempted to strike the deputy while he was putting handcuffs on her. She was able to head-butt the deputy and knocked his glasses off of his face. The deputy’s glasses were damaged from the impact.

Field sobriety tests were not attempted. Gonzales submitted to a Breathalyzer test at Dodge County Jail which resulted in a reading of .138. The legal limit for operating a vehicle in Wisconsin is 0.08%.

Gonzales has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 11.