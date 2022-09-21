Beaver Dam's splash pad and housing projects move forward

Beaver Dam City Council unanimously approved the hiring of WDS Construction of Beaver Dam to build a splash pad in Swan City Park.

The firm was the low bidder among the three bids received by the City Engineering Department. The awarded contract totals a little over $1.5 million.

An overall 20-year master plan to revamp the entire park was adopted by the City Council in 2020. Building a splash pad, fixing walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons are all part of the first phase of renovations at the park.

The council approved $700,000 for the splash pad in 2021 and allotted another $700,000 in the city’s 2022 budget. The city received an $855,000 grant to help cover the planned splash pad, as well.

An ADA-compliant recirculating splash pad will replace the aging wading pool that has been operating in the park since 1973.

Interstate Sawing and Demolition of West Bend started demolition of the wading pool last month. The new splash pad is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved the final plat of a new residential housing subdivision on Beaver Dam’s north side.

Neumann Developments broke ground in May and will be constructing 60 single-family homes in the Stoney Ridge neighborhood over a period of approximately three years. There will be a variety of ranch and two-story floor plans from which future homeowners can choose.