Beaver Dam's splash pad plans move forward

The city is one step closer to adding a splash pad to Swan City Park.

At its Monday night meeting, the Beaver Dam Common Council unanimously approved the hiring of MSA Professional Services of Beaver Dam to design the 2022 splash pad project for an estimated cost of $170,000.

Swan Park is the city’s oldest park. History of the area originally known as Vita Park begins in the 1880s. It was officially named Swan City Park in 1915 and a lagoon pond was cemented in place thereafter.

A wading pool replaced that lagoon pond in 1973. Used by children ages eight and younger, the aging pool will see one last summer season before construction of the splash pad begins in early fall.

Mayor Becky Glewen said the estimate from last year of the entire project is $1.7 million.

The council approved $700,000 for the splash pad in 2021 allotted another $700,000 in the city’s 2022 budget. The city received an $855,000 grant to help cover the planned splash pad, as well.

With the grant, the city will have a $555,000 expected surplus for the project. Money left over can be put toward the complete restoration of Swan Park.

Building the splash pad, fixing walking paths and overhauling the crumbling lagoons are all part of the first phase of renovations at the park. The 20-year restoration plan will be paid for in part through community fundraisers and donations.

Glewen said Tuesday that bids for repairing the lagoons have come in almost double than what was expected due to rising construction costs.

At the city’s Operations Committee meeting Monday, a low bid of approximately $970,000 to make the repairs was advanced to the common council. The council will vote on the lagoon contractor at its Feb. 21 meeting.

