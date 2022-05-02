Begin to Swim program at the YMCA of Dodge County receives $100,000 donation

Thousands of people will benefit from a gift of $100,000 to the YMCA of Dodge County that was recently given by John B. McKinstry in support of the Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim program.

Dirk Langfoss, CEO of the YMCA of Dodge County, said the McKinstry support of the YMCA goes back decades.

“John has shared stories that during the 1940s and 1950s, when the Y was struggling financially, his mother Bea Bonner McKinstry would provide support, ensuring the Y was available for the community,” Langfoss said.

Bea Bonner McKinstry is the inspiration for the namesake swimming program. On June 24, 1927, the then-Bea Bonner and two friends were boating on Fox Lake when an unexpected storm struck. Two men in another boat attempted a rescue but one of the men and Bonner’s two friends drowned. Bonner’s strong swimming ability allowed her to survive.

In 1989, to help celebrate Bonner McKinstry's 80th birthday, her husband Randall and son John set up an endowment fund to cover the costs of offering a free program (The Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim Program) to teach local children the basics of water safety. Bonner McKinstry died in 2004 at the age of 95.

“This summer will be the 33rd anniversary of the Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim Program,” Langfoss said. “Essentially, this gift will ensure this program will go on in perpetuity. To date, over 3,000 kids have been positively impacted by this program. This gift ensures thousands more will learn to swim because of the Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim Program. We are so blessed to have a John B. McKinstry who has the vision and the passion for our community.”

The program is open to people of all ages but limited to 25 people for each time slot. It will be held this year in the evening during the week of May 31 to June 3 with people able to sign up for different levels.

“Studies have shown that an individual’s risk of drowning goes down by 88% if they have taken swim lessons,” Langfoss said. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every day about 10 people die from unintentional drowning. Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the United States.”

Langfoss cited several other statistics supported by the CDC including:

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children up to age four and second leading cause of death in children ages 5 to 14 years old.

Boys are four times more likely to drown than girls.

From 2005 to 2016, there were an average of 3,536 fatal unintentional drownings (non-boating related) annually in the United States.

For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency care for nonfatal submersion injuries.

“Learning to swim is important for everyone,” Langfoss said. “Nationally, the Y is ‘America’s Swim Instructor.’ Group lessons were invented at the Y in 1909, and each year, more than 1 million children (and many adults!) learn to swim in YMCA-sponsored classes.”

The YMCA also has a philosophy not to turn anyone away due to financial inability to pay.

“We also believe that everyone should know how to swim,” Langfoss said. “The bottom line, we work with families to make sure the finances do not get in the way of learning to swim.”

Those wanting to sign up for the Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim Program may get more information or register by visiting the website at www.theydc.org. You can also call the Y at 920-887-8811.

