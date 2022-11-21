Benjamin Beaver garners two Mascot Hall of Fame awards

There is a star in our midst. Beaver Dam High School’s mascot Benjamin Beaver received two mascot Hall of Fame awards over the weekend.

“Thanks to all of your votes, I won two Mascot Hall of Fame awards,” was written on a post on the page dedicated to Benjamin Beaver. “Hopefully you will see the golden Reggy’s show up in the trophy case soon for Best In Game Routine and Best Video Short."

The person who plays Benjamin Beaver does not disclose his or her real identity but said they believe the award would be mailed to the mascots. '

"It would be hard to get all the mascots together at the same time from around the country -- especially the professional ones," Benjamin Beaver said in a message.

It was the first time that Mascot Hall of Fame did awards where the mascots in the categories were the mascots who were nominated, voted on and chosen through a public vote in an online poll. Voters could vote once a day for their favorite mascots.

Benjamin Beaver was originally known as the Golden Beaver and has been depicted in drawings differently over the years. Images closer to what it currently resembles started appearing in the Beaver Dam High School yearbook in the late 1990s.

"I have been around the high school for decades, and I was renamed Benjamin in 2014," Benjamin Beaver said. "I have been an extra busy beaver since the 2016-17 winter season when the basketball team started winning state championships."

Benjamin has a sister Becky and cousin Bubba who sometimes appears as well during school functions.

The school district has strict guidelines for use of the mascot including the dimensions of the image, and nothing can be placed in the Beaver’s hands.