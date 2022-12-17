BID considered for downtown Beaver Dam; paid position seen as asset for growth

A new Business Improvement District (BID) was the topic of discussion as members of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, affiliate Downtown Beaver Dam Inclusive (DBDI) and city officials met Friday morning at the chamber office.

Chamber member Rich Zieman led the discussion regarding BIDs, a Main Street Program, financing a full-time manager position, what that person’s role might be and how the post will impact property owners and businesses.

Mayor Becky Glewen summarized, “The major difference between volunteer efforts and a Main Street Program is that with the Main Street Program you have a hired person to drive events and promotion to support downtown businesses.”

She added, “It’s a complicated process, and it has to come from the business owners if it is going to succeed.”

The City Council will consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the position for one year. A vote on that topic will be held on Monday night, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave.

So far, $17,000 in excess room tax funds and a vacated part-time downtown promotion position, along with an ARPA (COVID relief) contribution of $33,000, could fund the position. A BID, which levies a tax upon commercial properties within a proposed district, would be required to continue that position.

“If you don’t form a BID the position is not going to stay,” said Glewen. “It generally takes three years to organize a program. Eventually it could become self-supporting.”

Beaver Dam Middle School hosts fine arts night BDMS fine arts1.jpg BDMS fine arts2.jpg BDMS fine arts3.jpg BDMS fine arts4.jpg BDMS fine arts5.jpg BDMS fine arts6.jpg BDMS fine arts7.jpg BDMS fine arts8.jpg BDMS fine arts9.jpg BDMS fine arts10.jpg BDMS fine arts11.jpg

Room tax might be a source of continued support. That would have to be decided by the parties involved, including the Tourism Committee which is part of the chamber. The chamber now receives 70% of room tax, assessed to local hotels, to promote tourism.

A wide base of support is required to meet the spirit of the Main Street Program. Citing experiences in Janesville Glewen stated, “It’s important that a process happens and that a lot of information is shared with the district’s property owners and businesses. If it is not shared the proposal usually tanks.”

“It needs a lot of communication. A lot of talking. A lot of figuring out,” said Thiel. “The chief benefit for a BID is that for businesses and property owners, they’re controlling their own future. They control how the funds will be used and where they will do the most good for everyone.”

Cassie Schmidt, who owns several downtown properties with her husband, Dale, asked how the tax will impact rents if a business does not own its own premises. Rents, it was answered, could go up to offset the added cost. Cost is estimated at an average of $250 a year. Fees are based on the value of the property.

Thiel indicated that a BID yields an average of $30,000 for every dollar per thousand dollars of assessed valuation. Housing and non-profit entities are not included. A board of directors includes appointed members representing the groups involved.

“It’s like a neighborhood association, where property owners band together to achieve their own goals in their own designated area,” said Thiel. “What’s critical at this point is for the city to endorse creation of a BID. The details of how it will be worked out are yet to be determined.”

A separate office space would be required, as the current chamber building is fully occupied. Zieman suggested that the former Chase Bank building at the corner of North Spring Street and Maple Avenue would be a good option to pursue, and could eventually hold a visitor center and a Main Street manager’s office.

A group of supporters will continue the discussion on Monday, Jan. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at The Watermark, 209 S. Center St. Discussions are preliminary and will focus on the benefits of the proposal and how and if it might be pursued in the future.