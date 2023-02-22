COLUMBUS -- The Columbus City Council approved opening up the bidding process for the improvements needed on the Rest Haven building in Fireman’s Park.

Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission has been active doing renovations around Columbus including an extensive renovation of the Fireman’s Park pavilion. In the pavilion, they installed an elevator, refinished the dance floor, painted interior walls and ceiling of upper level, painted outside, replaced windows on the Park Avenue side so that they match the original windows, remodeled restrooms, updated the cloakroom by adding sink for upper level work area, refinished and replaced benches along walls of the ballroom.

Some other projects that they have done include: repainting the city hall clock tower, re-bronzing the Civil War statue on Dickason Boulevard, erecting markers on the street corners of Columbus three historic districts, designed and replaced the entry garden at Fireman’s Park as well as maintaining it and adding ironwork and a bench.

The organization has also been working on repairs of the Rest Haven building since 2013 with hopes of completing the renovations by 2023 for the 100th year anniversary of the building.

Rest Haven is located behind the pavilion after entering the park and was originally designed by Alfred Clas from Clas, Shepherd & Clas in Milwaukee. It cost around $10,000 at the time. The building, which was originally used as a spot for campers, travelers and tourists to refresh before there were many motels in the area, was designed by the first pharmacist in Columbus, James Quickenden (1855-1955).

Since 1982 the Knights of Columbus have been serving brats, and ham and cheese sandwiches from the Rest Haven during the Fourth of July celebration.

Ruth Hermanson, from the Columbus Historic Landmarks & Preservation Commission, spoke at the special committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday night prior to the council meeting where the decision was made.

"We are in the process of raising funds and there is a lot of interest, and we would like to go for the addendum as well in order to properly heat and cool the facility,” Hermanson said.

As well as making things that currently go on in the building go smoothly with proper heating of the building, Hermanson said that there is interest in more events at the Rest Haven including having Santa sitting in front of the fireplace in Decembers.

Community member Henry Elling during the open comment period asked if the stair case for the pavilion could be added to the Rest Haven project. City Administrator Kyle Ellington said that they would not be able to legally add it to that night’s agenda, but they could add the stair case to a future agenda.

Those wanting to donate directly to the renovations can do so by sending a check payable to CHLPC, and noting it is for the Rest Haven project. Mail to: CHLPC, 105 N. Dickason Blvd, Columbus, WI 53925.

