"Big Fish": Catch an area high school musical in Beaver Dam

Big is the appropriate adjective to use when describing the latest Broadway musical to come to the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s stage – big voices, big dance numbers, big stories and big love – “Big Fish” has it all.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace, an all-area high school cast will tell the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some.

Edward (played by Alec Twigg of Mayville) thrills everyone around him with his larger-than-life tales, especially his devoted wife Sandra (Sarah Rhoads of Sun Prairie). Their son Will (Warrick Gochenaur of Beaver Dam) has grown weary of his dad’s stories over time, and is determined to separate fact from fiction before his own child is born.

Director Mark Lefeber said when the show was chosen last fall, he was drawn to its fun and flashy stories and heartfelt ending. Several months later he and his wife Jennifer learned they were expecting their first child and he started seeing the show through the lens of “future father.”

“The song ‘Fight the Dragon’ has been one of my favorites of the show for many years, but now it was no longer just a catchy song, but the lyrics were sitting with me differently,” he said. “I used to find the song ‘Stranger’ to be kind of mediocre. I wouldn’t skip it when listening to the soundtrack, but I didn’t look forward to it with great anticipation either. Now, about two months before becoming a dad, the music always has me thinking about my future child.”

About 50 students from eight area high schools will appear on the Kamps Auditorium stage during the show’s two-weekend run, which begins Thursday evening. Another dozen can be found below the stage as members of the pit orchestra.

If you go What: “Big Fish” area high school musical Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center When: 7:30 p.m. June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25; 2 p.m. June 19 and 26 Tickets: $12, $14 and $16 Info: bdact.org

Assistant Director Amy Friedl said the production allows for friendships to be made with students from other communities. Outside of a few main characters, most of the students are performing multiple parts.

“The stories are told in little vignettes, so it’s definitely a good opportunity for ensemble players,” she said.

Luke Hahn serves as the student assistant director for the production. “Big Fish” is produced by Jen Steiner, with Callie Nelson as stage manager. Choreographers include John Dobbratz and Isabelle Saaby and the pit conductor is Olivia Lafler.

Tickets can be purchased online at bdact.org, at the BDACT box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or at the door.

