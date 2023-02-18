The Kenosha Telegraph-Courier was quite excited on Oct. 23, 1856. The headline read, “Frederick Douglass, Coming!”. The great orator was touring Wisconsin. “This eloquent Champion of Freedom will speak at the COURT HOUSE, in this city, on FRIDAY…on the political topics of the day.” The story continued, “Friends in the country can depend on Mr. Douglass being here at that time short of sickness, death, or some insurmountable difficulty.”

A few days before that unnamed breathless reporter wrote that piece for the Kenosha paper, Frederick Douglass was in Beaver Dam. It was Oct. 20, and he spoke to a large audience about the brutality and immorality of slavery.

What he said in that speech has been lost to time, but it was intended to generate support for the abolitionist movement in Dodge County and throughout Wisconsin. He was in Wisconsin in 1856 for the presidential campaign (Democrat James Buchanan would go on to defeat Republic challenger John C. Fremont). His Beaver Dam speech, it is said, was heard by about 1,000 attendees.

The abolitionist, activist, writer, and political consultant was well known across the country by the time he spoke in the little town of Beaver Dam, just incorporated.

Born into slavery in 1818, he escaped in 1838 to New York. He wrote of his day of freedom, “I lived more in one day than a year in my slave life. It was a time of joyous excitement which words can but tamely describe.” He tries to describe it with words. “Anguish and grief, like darkness and rain, may be depicted; but gladness and joy, like the rainbow, defy the skill of pen or pencil.”

He would be married 11 days later. He would become an abolitionist and a preacher. In 1839 he first heard the orations of celebrated abolitionists William Lloyd Garrison and Wendell Phillips. He would speak, in 1841, at an abolitionist meeting in Massachusetts and would soon be employed as a lecturer for the Anti-Slavery Society.

In 1845 he published “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, An American Slave.” One of the most influential pieces of American literature ever published, it fueled the abolitionist movement and become an immediate bestseller. An ad in the Dec. 6, 1845 edition of the Milwaukee Semi-Weekly Gazette stated, “Narrative of Frederick Douglass just received at the new bookstore of L.A. Hopkins, 146 United States Block.”

In the late 1840s and early 1850s, Douglass published a weekly newspaper, became a spokesperson for the burgeoning women’s suffragette movement, met John Brown and visited with Harriet Beecher Stowe.

The 1850s brought much travel to Douglass’ itinerary. He would spend about six months out of every year giving lectures. During the winter of 1855-1856, he gave about 70 lectures in far-flung locales. He covered thousands of miles.

There’s no record of what Douglass said in Beaver Dam, though his speeches at that time were moving and pointed. One of his most famous speeches was given on July 5, 1852, commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

He said, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sound of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants brass fronted impudence; your shout of liberty and equality, hollow mockery; your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanks-givings, with all your religious parade and solemnity, are to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy — a thin veil to cover up crimes which would disgrace a nation of savages. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices more shocking and bloody than are the people of the United States, at this very hour.”

Another autobiography was published not long before he was in Beaver Dam. The May 24, 1855 issue of the Wisconsin State Journal had an ad stating, “Frederick Douglass has written a narrative of his life, which is at press and will be shortly published by Miller, Orton & Mulligan.”

Douglass would go on. From Beaver Dam to Kenosha, Frederick Douglass would go on toward the rest of his life. A life in which he would work with and befriend Abraham Lincoln. Mrs. Lincoln, upon her husband’s assassination, would give Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln’s walking stick. Douglass would become a federal marshal. He would travel the world. He would become minister resident and consul general to the Republic of Haiti. He would continue to speak on human rights.

He died on Feb. 20, 1895 after attending a women’s rights meeting. The Feb. 26 edition of the Portage Daily Register had a headline that read, “At Douglass’ Bier. Impressive Services Over the Dead Freedman’s Remains.” The story reads, in part, “Not since the unveiling of the Lincoln emancipation statue in 1878 has there been such a popular outpouring of colored people to pay tribute to a benefactor of their race.” The story continued, “In the afternoon thousands of persons, including many white people, passed in double file through the building and viewed the remains.”

Perhaps some of those persons were from Wisconsin, paying their last respects to the “eloquent champion of freedom.” Douglass still remains — his words, deeds, and actions — to this day. There’s a marker in Beaver Dam as proof to that fact.