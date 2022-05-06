Body of man who was missing on Fox Lake has been located

FOX LAKE – Two weeks after a man went missing on Fox Lake, the search ended Thursday when officials located a body presumed to be 36-year-old Beau Krantz.

“The male was turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office after the recovery was made,” according to a press release Friday from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. “While preliminary identification has been made, it is prudent to ensure a final positive identification can be made by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office before a name is released to the public.”

The man's body was found shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday. The case remains under investigation by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on April 21, a 911 caller reported a canoe had capsized and two people were in the water, yelling for help, near the north Shore of Fox Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device. One of the people was Alicia Johnson, 34, of rural Fox Lake, and she was rescued while the man was not.

Johnson has identified the man in the canoe as Krantz, her boyfriend.

Weather conditions that day included high winds, which became increasingly stronger starting at 10:30 a.m. that morning, gusting to 30 mph winds, according to the press release from the Sheriff’s Office. This created dangerous conditions for anyone in small watercraft.

That afternoon an extensive search began, but the dive teams that responded were unable to locate Krantz and visibility in the water was reported to be "zero." Weather conditions for several days made searches dangerous and difficult for dive personnel, the release said. When weather conditions improved, dive operations continued at the request of the sheriff. Dive teams have the final determination on whether it's safe to go into the water, according to the Sheriff's Office, and those teams deemed that several of the following days were unsafe for diving.

Regardless, the Sheriff’s Office or other searchers were on the water every day since April 21 conducting surface searches and underwater searches with sonar devices from a variety of different resources, including a side-scan device on the Sheriff’s Office boat. Points were marked for divers to later go back and search.

“This is certainly a very emotional and difficult incident for all involved and we are thankful for all who assisted in this lengthy search,” according to the press release.

Agencies that assisted in the search were: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office staff, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain, dive teams from Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Brown County Sheriff’s Office Beaver Dam Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, Fox Lake Fire Department and EMS, Fox Lake Police Department and Waupun Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office and numerous volunteer groups.

