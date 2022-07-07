Bogs begone: Crews work to clear access to Horicon Marsh

HORICON – The perpetual monstrous cattail bogs underneath the Lake Street Bridge in Horicon were attacked Thursday by crews wanting to see their demise.

The bogs started piling up months ago and have completely blocked the waterway access between the Rock River and Horicon Marsh. Horicon Director of Public Works Tim Kingman said action needed to be taken.

“The city and WDNR are experimenting with what we can do to get this thing moving along,” he said. “It’s a collaborative effort as nobody really has the lone resources to do it.”

Who’s responsible for removing the cattail bog jam is an issue up for debate each summer between the WDNR and the city as there’s no official agreement between the two entities.

Kingman said there’s been a hugely-valued private effort in the past that dealt with the problem. The most recent large-scale removal took place in 2020 when nine men took it upon themselves to clear the area before duck hunting season.

The work isn’t easy, as the bogs weigh several thousand pounds and aren’t quick to budge. A couple of boats, as well as a tractor loader/backhoe were in operation Thursday with numerous people helping to hook, anchor or tie the bogs.

“We put in a half day today, and will probably be coming back another time with some heavier equipment,” said Kingman.

Work to clear the area is appreciated by recreational enthusiasts. Horicon opened a new kayak facility in Bowling Green Park last month, which sits just south of the Lake Street Bridge, and is free to use. Rock River Tap at 110 W. Lake St. will also be hosting its annual cardboard boat regatta in the area July 16.