Born Sworn Into Wisconsin Assembly for sixth term

Madison – Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) was sworn into the Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday to represent the 39th Assembly District for his sixth term.

Following the Inauguration Ceremony, Rep. Born made the following statement:

“I am honored to be entrusted by the people of the 39th Assembly District to represent them for another two years, Born said, following the Inauguration Ceremony. “During my time in office, we have made major improvements in our tax code; invested in our priorities, like roads, schools, and healthcare; and passed sensible, conservative reforms that have provided substantial savings for Wisconsin.

“But there is still work to do—our criminal justice system and law enforcement officers need more support to better serve our communities; Wisconsinites need relief from the high inflation that has been straining their budgets; and parents are seeking more options and involvement in their children’s education. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue improving our state.”

Representative Born was re-appointed to serve as the Assembly Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance—the state’s powerful budget-writing committee—for the 2023-24 Legislative Session, and will continue to serve as a member of the Joint Committees on Audit and Employment Relations.

