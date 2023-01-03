 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Born Sworn Into Wisconsin Assembly for sixth term

  • 0

Madison – Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) was sworn into the Wisconsin State Assembly Tuesday to represent the 39th Assembly District for his sixth term.

Following the Inauguration Ceremony, Rep. Born made the following statement:

Rep. Mark Born

REP. MARK BORN 

“I am honored to be entrusted by the people of the 39th Assembly District to represent them for another two years, Born said, following the Inauguration Ceremony. “During my time in office, we have made major improvements in our tax code; invested in our priorities, like roads, schools, and healthcare; and passed sensible, conservative reforms that have provided substantial savings for Wisconsin.

“But there is still work to do—our criminal justice system and law enforcement officers need more support to better serve our communities; Wisconsinites need relief from the high inflation that has been straining their budgets; and parents are seeking more options and involvement in their children’s education. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue improving our state.”

People are also reading…

Representative Born was re-appointed to serve as the Assembly Co-Chair of the Joint Committee on Finance—the state’s powerful budget-writing committee—for the 2023-24 Legislative Session, and will continue to serve as a member of the Joint Committees on Audit and Employment Relations.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New positions and library in the cards for 2023 for Mayville

New positions and library in the cards for 2023 for Mayville

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Horicon, Fox Lake and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News