Botanical quilts on display at Dodge County Center for the Arts

Although spring’s arrival has been slow this year, there are plenty of blooms to be found at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Botanical Quilt Exhibit begins Friday at DCCA, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. The public is invited to attend an opening reception with light refreshments from 4-7 p.m.

The traveling exhibit features 25 one-of-a-kind wall quilts that were part of the 2020 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Challenge. Quilts that are accepted into the show are first on exhibit at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison in September, then travel the country for two years before being returned to the quilt makers.

Dana Casey of Nancy Zieman Productions said the 30 X 40 inch quilts with a floral theme were made by quilters of all skill levels throughout the country.

“Wisconsin is well-represented in this show with about 15 coming from our state,” she said.

DCCA Board Member Kraig Kasten said the center welcomes the opportunity to display fiber arts.

“This is the third time we’ve worked with Nancy Zieman Productions on an exhibit and they’ve consistently been our highest-attending shows. It’s fantastic to see people come from all over to look at the quilts,” he said.

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Botanical Quilt Exhibit will be on display in May and June during regular business hours on Thursdays through Saturdays. The center is hoping to add Sunday hours in the near future.

If you go: What: The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Botanical Quilt Exhibit Where: Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam When: Opening reception Friday, 4-7 p.m. Cost: Free Info: dodgecountyarts.org

Casey said she expects good-sized crowds to view the exhibit during the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio Grand Opening Events on May 12-14. The new downtown store will be hosting sewing seminars, sit and sew workshops, “sewlebrity” presenters and more throughout the weekend. Events will take place at the Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center and The Watermark. For details, visit NancyZieman.com/Blog.

Kasten said the quilt exhibit will also be a highlight of the Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival the first weekend of June. Mill House Quilts will hold a “bed turning” event at DCCA during the festival at which attendees can view a variety of quilts and learn the history behind them.

Deanna Springer of Nancy Zieman Productions said entries are now being accepted for the 2022 quilt challenge.

“This year’s quilt challenge theme is special for me because 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of ‘Sewing With Nancy’ on public television,” she said. “We’re celebrating Nancy, who was one of Beaver Dam’s biggest supporters.”

The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show 2022 Celebrating 40 Years of Sewing With Nancy Quilt Challenge entry form is available at quiltshow.com/quiltcontest. Entry forms are due June 30.

