JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Brandon man was sentenced to spend six years in prison for charges that include the solicitation of a teenage girl for prostitution.

Dean Krohn was found guilty by a jury in November of felony counts of child enticement prostitution and two counts of solicitation of a child for prostitution. He was also found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

Krohn appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger, who also placed Krohn on extended supervision for four years. In addition he was placed on probation for two years. As conditions, he may not have any contact with a minor without the approval of his agent and with an approved chaperone. He may not use any social media sites and my not use the internet without prior agent approval. He must comply with the sex offender registry. He must maintain stable employment and comply with a sex offender assessment.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beaver Dam Police were called to Marshfield Medical Center Jan. 31, 2021, after a hospital worker reported a 17-year-old girl was being sex trafficked. The hospital worker said the girl was being paid by a man to perform sexual acts. The girl was hesitant, but revealed Krohn allegedly was paying her $300 each time he picked her up to have sex with her.

The girl said she had sex with Krohn at a house in Beaver Dam seven to 10 times over the year, according to the complaint. The girl said Krohn brought up the idea about having sex for money at that time, and she was hesitant but agreed to it.

The girl said Krohn had contacted her over social media. The girl said she met Krohn at a fast food restaurant in Waupun when it was cold out, and he gave her a ride to her friend’s house. He asked her how old she was and began following her on social media.

The girl said she feared Krohn would harm her, according to the complaint.

The girl said they had sex in Beaver Dam at a friend’s house. According to the complaint, she said they negotiated payments each time. An adult woman at her friend’s house said the girl had an adult male who visited her, and she was told that he was the girl’s estranged father.

Police spoke to Krohn on Feb. 3, 2021, at a farm in Ripon. According to the criminal complaint, Krohn said he met the girl a few times in Beaver Dam when she was staying with a friend, and that the two met in September of 2020. He allegedly admitted giving the girl money between $500 and $1,000, and said he did not expect anything in return. He said that he had hugged her and kissed her on the forehead.

However, when the officers showed him messages between the two, he allegedly admitted they had sex four to five times and he paid the girl $300 each time because that was all he could get out of the ATM.