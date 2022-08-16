Brownsville man makes initial appearance with child pornography

JUNEAU – A 25-year-old Brownsville man made his initial appearance in court on Monday charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Dylan Rieman could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each count if convicted.

Rieman appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim, who set a $1,000 signature bond. As a condition of his bond, Rieman may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with girls or any violent or abusive contact with anyone. He also may not use the internet.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s Office detective was assigned on Dec. 6 to investigate an alleged possession of child pornography that was sent as a National Missing and Exploited Children Organization Cyber Tip after a Snapchat user called “drieman3942” uploaded two files of suspected child pornography. The location of the upload was believed to be from Rieman’s home.

On Jan. 12, law enforcement went to Riesman’s home and was able to seize electronics and electronic storage devices from the home. Police spoke to Rieman who said he started doing online chat in order to meet someone his own age but eventually began viewing child and adult pornography. Rieman allegedly told law enforcement that he had less than 50 images of child pornography on his phone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.