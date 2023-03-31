Ten thousand and five hundred eggs are a lot of eggs. They’ll go quickly into the Easter baskets of Dodge County youth at Columbus’s annual Easter egg hunt.

The festivities take place at Columbus’s Fireman’s Park Pavilion on April 8 starting at 12 p.m. with the egg hunt starting promptly at 3:30 p.m. when the siren blows. The city warns residents, via the event flyer, “Please do not be late!!! The Easter Bunny will NOT wait. He’s got a busy night ahead.”

“It’s funny,” said Amy Jo Meyers, Columbus’s recreation director who has been coordinating the event the 13 years she’s been with the city. “Each year I see faces that have been to the egg hunt before and those family members are quick to help out those that have not yet been a part of it.”

Help comes from all corners of the county to put on the big event. Meyers has about 40 volunteers to assist in all aspects of the event. She’s also got her husband. “He’s a huge help and he distributes all the eggs.” Again, 10,500 eggs is no small number.

Neither are the approximately 1,000 people who come throughout the day for the fun.

From 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be games with prizes for children in the upper ballroom. In the lower ballroom, there will be make-and-take crafts and a coloring contest.

Additionally, the Columbus Masonic Lodge, in the lower pavilion, will be selling brats, hotdogs, and hamburgers during the event. The are graciously feeding the volunteers of the event for free. “That, in itself, is pretty amazing,” Meyers said of the community’s commitment to holding a joyous celebration.

Also gracious is local Girl Scout Troop 8004. They reached out to the city asking if they could donate two bicycles for a drawing. “How cool is that?” Meyers said. The raffle will be held at 3 p.m. Raffle tickets are $10 each.

“The money raised,” Meyers said, “will be used to go towards our efforts in raising funds for pickleball courts and a full-sized basketball court in Columbus.”

Pickles aren’t quite the vegetables the Easter bunny generally gravitates toward, but there’s nothing standard about the fun goings-on the city has planned for the day.

There will be face painting on-site. There will be balloon twisters, too. Coming from Madison, the business Paint My Face will be on hand to decorate cheeks and fashion balloon flowers, and much more.

Meyers said, “I love nothing more than to see the kids smile and have fun.”

The hunt itself takes place at 3:30 p.m. The age groups are 0 to 3, 4 to 7, 8 to 12, and activity challenged. There will be 10,000 eggs with an additional 500 bonus eggs. The bonus eggs hold special coupons inside for the children to turn in for age-appropriate prizes.

Meyers is overjoyed by the amount of local sponsors who stepped up and provided for the event; a free one that will create warm memories for young and old alike.