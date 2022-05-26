Bus catches fire near Beaver Dam

An empty bus caught fire Thursday in the town of Beaver Dam.

According to Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report shortly after 1 p.m. of a fire behind the Cenex gas station at N7160 Raceway Road.

The BDFD responded to find a single bus on fire. Prior to their arrival, an employee of Badger Bus attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. Employees from Badger Bus and the United Cooperative also moved several buses in the immediate vicinity of the fire.

Firefighters deployed a hose line and the fire was brought under control in five minutes. Units remained on scene for 45 minutes ensuring the fire was extinguished and performing mop up operations. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Wesle credited the quick actions of Badger Bus and United Cooperative employees in preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buses.

BDFD reminds residents that the fire department offers fire extinguisher training. For more information, contact the Beaver Dam Fire Department at (920) 887-4609.

