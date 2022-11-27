Cambria man dies from injuries received in crash

TOWN OF EMMET – The 67-year-old Cambria man, who was involved in a single-vehicle crash outside of Watertown last week, has died.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph R. Berger died at Aurora Summit Hospital on Saturday. He was taken there on Tuesday afternoon after his pickup truck was involved in a crash on Highway 19 and 26.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, toward a roundabout for State Highway 19, in the Township of Emmet, at the western edge of Watertown.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.