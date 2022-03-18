Cambria teen dies in semi-versus-car crash

FALL RIVER – A Fall River police officer witnessed a fatal crash between a semi-truck and car in the intersection of Highway 16 and D on Thursday at 4:18 p.m.
According to a press release from the Fall River Police Department, 18-year-old Domanic Richter, from Cambria, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation showed the Toyota Camry pulled out from the stop sign on Highway D to enter Highway 16 and was struck by the semi. The driver of the Toyota Camry was Richter.
Fall River Police Department was assisted by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Rio Police, Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbus Police, Fall River Fire, Life Star EMS, Columbia County Highway Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner, and Blystone Towing.