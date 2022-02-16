Candidates narrowed down in Dodge County board member and Columbus school board race

The following results were listed Wednesday as unofficial outcomes for area races in Tuesday's primary election:

DODGE COUNTY BOARD — District 5 in the town of Beaver Dam had three people battling for the Dodge County Board Supervisor position in Tuesday's primary election. Incumbent Nancy Kavazanjian faced challenges by Jeanne Steiner and Donald Lunak Sr. Kavazanjian received a total of 114 votes for nearly 62 percent of the 184 votes cast. Lunak received 42 votes for nearly 23 percent of the votes cast. Steiner, whose name will not appear on the April 5 spring election ballot, received 28 votes for just more than 15 percent of the votes cast.

District 19 had three new people running to represent the Watertown area including Paul Conway, Anthony Mau and Beth Huber. Huber had 85 votes for 40 percent of the 212 votes cast. Conway had 72 votes or 34 percent. Mau, whose name will not appear on the April 5 ballot, had 55 votes or 26 percent.

COLUMBUS SCHOOL BOARD -- Seven candidates sought seats on the Columbus School Board and four will advance to the election on April 5.

Chris Roelke had 423 votes, Mike O'Brien had 396 votes, Martha Rule had 366 votes and Joseph Hammer had 329 votes, according to unofficial results. Others who ran were Adam Pulver with 214 votes, Corey Ohlson-Rappe with 183 votes and Michelle Stark with 90 votes.