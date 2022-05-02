Cardinals on the Move: Mayville Schools reorganizing

MAYVILLE — A plan to reorganize Mayville schools picks up speed this month as the district looks to sell its administration building.

The Mayville School Board approved “Cardinals on the Move” at its April 4 meeting to be put in place for the 2022-23 school year. Formed by an internal committee with district-wide representation, the continuous improvement plan is expected to offer immediate cost savings and benefits to students and staff.

Superintendent Scott Sabol said the first step in lean practices is the sale of the district office. He expects the sale to happen quickly, noting multiple parties have expressed interest and were given tours of the site at N8210 State Highway 28, Mayville. Proposals for the purchase of the building and adjacent real estate are due by 4 p.m. on Monday.

“The sale of the property will generate all of the revenue and then some to cover the expenses associated with the district reorganization,” he said.

The shuffling of students, staff and administration into different school buildings is a strategic move by the district.

“We’re not closing buildings, we’re trying to maximize the efficiency in how we use them. That’s really what it comes down to,” Sabol said. “It comes down to programs and opportunities for our students.”

Mayville’s three school buildings currently house grades 4K-2 at Parkview, grades 3-8 at Mayville Middle School and grades 9-12 at Mayville High School.

The four-member district team will move from the district administration building to Parkview and it will become known as Parkview Early Learning Center & District Office.

Beginning in fall, all district-offered 4K, as well as enhanced special education programs, will be located in the Parkview building. This district will also be partnering with Jaime’s Clubhouse to offer onsite before- and after-school child care for students in grades 4K-6, summer care, and wrap-around care for 4K opposite their morning or afternoon classes. Jaime’s Clubhouse will set the child care rates.

Students in kindergarten and first and second grade will move to what is now the middle school for the creation of a true elementary school. Grades 3, 4, 5 and 6 will remain, making Mayville Elementary a 5K-6 building with a new playground scheduled for installation in July.

In 2019, renovations at Mayville High School were completed resulting in state-of-the-art learning spaces. A science, technology, engineering, art/agriculture and math (STEAM) addition now stands where a bus port once was located.

The high school project was the largest component of the $24.5 million referendum that voters narrowly approved in April 2017.

The additional space allows the district to move its junior high students (grades 7-8) to a dedicated wing on the lower level so they can take advantage of course offerings, electives and shared staff. The building will take on the new name of Mayville Junior/Senior High.

“Cardinals on the Move” has been in the planning stages for a number of years as enrollment declined somewhat, but was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic entered the picture. The district enrolled 1,045 students for the current school year.

“You don’t reorganize when you need to be 6 feet apart,” said Sabol.

District Communication Specialist Samantha Teeters said the last day of school for students has been moved from June 2 to May 26, in order to get a jump on the move. Instructional hours will still be met and staff will be given time to pack and set up their new classrooms prior to summer break.

On May 12, kids who will be in grades 5K-6 next fall will have a chance to explore the soon-to-be Mayville Elementary with their families and meet their new teachers.

And on June 2, Mayville Junior/Senior High students are invited to learn the school’s lay-out.

“All the teachers will be in their new spaces by that time,” said Teeters. “It affords us kind of a cool opportunity to welcome the seventh and eighth graders who we anticipate may be the ones having the most anxiety prior to school starting.”

More information regarding the open houses will be communicated with district families soon.

In other news, Mayville School Board candidates who won in the spring election took the oath of office April 25. Incumbents Norbert Dornfeldt and Andy Shoemaker were elected to a three-year term. Shannon Wild, who was appointed March 7 to fill a vacancy, was elected as a write-in candidate to a one-year term.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.