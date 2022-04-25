Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Food Pride building.

Long-time manager Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen, who comes from a family in the grocery business, are the current owners of Food Pride. Both are excited about the new addition.

“As much as we want to keep a lot of the great things we’ve always had here in place, we’re always looking for some new ideas and opportunities,” said Gritzmacher, who's managed the store for 32 years. “Caribou Coffee will be accessible through the store and also by drive-thru. It will be open for drive-thru at 5:30 in the morning so people driving to work can stop and get some coffee, along with breakfast sandwiches and those types of things. People can come inside the cafe after the store opens at 7 a.m. and enjoy their coffee there as well.”

Nillssen has two Caribou franchises in two of the stores he owns and they have been very successful. With a Horicon Bank location and a Hometown Pharmacy as well, the Food Pride location will offer more convenient, one-stop shopping, Gritzmacher said.

The franchise will be open to the produce area and is being created in existing space.

“We’re working with some backroom space,” said Gritzmacher. “There will be room for a Caribou kiosk (1,100 square feet) with some seating for people who might want to come in and buy lunch at Granny’s Deli or from the Caribou menu as well. We’re trying to keep up with the times and to keep things fresh, new and exciting. Times are changing and customers are looking for different things.”

The partners hope that the addition will provide another edge.

“It’s a highly competitive business,” said Gritzmacher. “Everyone sells groceries, even hardware stores. Everyone is trying to find their niche in the market. We’re just adding another thing that we think our customers will enjoy. We think that will set us apart from the others.”

He credits the Rechek family for providing the reputation for quality that the store currently enjoys.

“We’re just happy to be here and to serve Beaver Dam,” said Gritzmacher. “I appreciate everything that the previous owners — Brett and JoDee and Jerry and Marcia — did for me over the years, and all the employees do as well. As you see things changing we still want to keep the same great service, the same great deli, meat and other departments throughout the store. We want to keep that all in place. We just want to add some more options for people to choose from.”

People may have noticed the removal of “Rechek’s” from the Food Pride sign outside the store. Gritzmacher indicated that although the name is gone, it will remain Rechek’s for years to come.

“We haven’t forgotten who we are and where we came from,” he said. “We want to take all the great things that we’ve learned and done over the years and combine them with some things we’re learning from our new partnership and move forward with them.”

“It’ll be a great addition,” said WDS Construction Superintendent Leslie Steffen. “We’re using local contractors whenever possible. It’s important that we want to do that.”

Caribou Coffee is slated to open in mid-June.

