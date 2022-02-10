Carry-overs approved by Waupun Council: Budget amended to reflect current status

WAUPUN — The Waupun Common Council adjusted the city’s budget including moving $230,000 designated for a well-performing tax incremental finance district.

Amendments reflect impacts from 2021, as outlined by Finance Director Michelle Kast.

“There were a number of things that took place in 2021 where we deviated from the budget for various reasons, which is typical,” said Kast.

“We do this every year,” said Mayor Julie Nickel.

According to Kast, the following council and committee approved actions took place in 2021 creating the need for budget amendments:

General Fund/TID 5/Capital Improvement Fund/Equipment Replacement Fund — A $230,000 transfer to TID 5 was budgeted; due to TID 5 performance and interest savings from debt refunding the transfer was reduced to $51,000. The remaining $179,000 was transferred to the Equipment Replacement Fund ($100,000) and Capital Improvement Fund ($79,000), to build fund balance. Due to vacancies, police patrol wages came in under budget and $15,000 of the surplus was transferred to cover unbudgeted emergency medical responder costs.

Trust Fund — $75,000 was contributed from the Brooks Fund toward the mental health clinic at Rock River Intermediate School; this expense was unbudgeted.

Library Fund/Capital Improvement Fund — Per Library Board approval, $31,594 was spent from the library’s trust fund (majority on drive-up window) and $38,000 was transferred to the Capital Improvement Fund, to build fund balance.

Debt Service Fund/Capital Improvement Fund — 2013 Pool Bonds were refunded in 2021 to obtain interest savings, creating the need to amend the budget for debt proceeds and debt payoff.

TIF District 3 — The amendment increases the expense budget to align with TID 3 revenues and support 2021 CDA projects.

“A total carryover of $197,998 is being requested to fund projects and/or purchases in 2022,” said Kast.

Projects and purchases budgeted for 2021 but not completed include:

Phase 1 of the Rock/Newton Street reconstruction project, including asphalt and curb

Police Department body cameras

Accounting software upgrades (initially a 2020 budget item)

Computer updates, due to backorder

Pool equipment

CDA project completion

Land acquisition for stormwater purposes

Kast also presented an agenda item to allow funds to be assigned to future projects, thus bolstering the city’s fund balance.

She explained, “The Dec. 31, 2021, unassigned general fund balance is projected to fall above the City’s financial policy of 30 to 40 percent of general fund revenues. This resolution will allow for a portion of the fund balance to be set aside (“assigned”) for land purchase and park improvements. This method of reserving funds will and help the city stay within fund balance policy limits, while providing support for future land purchase and park improvement costs.

In other action, Director of Public Works Jeff Daane reported that Jan. 31, sealed bids were opened for the 2022 Asphalt Paving Contract. Two bids were received including mill and surfacing prices from Northeast Asphalt of Fond du Lac and Kartechner Brothers of Waupun. The Board of Public Works and Facilities recommended Northeast Asphalt based on their low bid of $132,155. Kartechner Brothers’ bid was $139,551.

The projects to be completed include West Lincoln Street from Bly to Beaver Street, Pioneer Avenue from Rock Avenue to North West Street, Edgewood Drive from Brandon Street to Beske Street, Hawthorne Drive from North Madison Street to Astra Street, and Commercial Street from West Franklin Street to Taylor Street. Also included is the alley between North Grove and Moore streets.

Two bids were received for sidewalk replacement, from Forward Contractors of Grafton and Rennhack Construction of Reeseville. The low bid was accepted from Forward Contractors in the amount of $208,856, based on bids per item and per lineal foot. Rennhack’s bid was $272,362.

